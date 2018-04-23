Worlds are colliding, y’all:

Trending

Scott Adams and Kanye West. What a time to be alive.

We’re honestly not sure what’s happening right now. But it’s clear that some people aren’t ready for it.

Here’s a taste of how people are dealing with this weirdness:

Maybe don’t get ahead of yourselves, guys. But clearly, we’re going to need some help processing this. Does Kanye have any advice?

Whoa.

Hard to argue with that.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: DilbertKanye WestScott Adams