Worlds are colliding, y’all:

Scott Adams tells you how Kanye showed the way to The Golden Age. With coffee. https://t.co/RCFwKuXjCA — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) April 22, 2018

Scott Adams and Kanye West. What a time to be alive.

Marvel: "Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history." Me: https://t.co/XAU3DZs3Jf — Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) April 23, 2018

lmao hell yeah https://t.co/fQLmrtsK2q — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) April 23, 2018

Kanye bootlegs of Scott Adams periscopes are the new rare Pepes. — Liam Donovan (@LPDonovan) April 23, 2018

I saw through the Matrix, I took the red pill

Now these demons wanna do me like Emmett Till https://t.co/1cVuH5Lczf — Jim Treacher is a dumb pseudonym (@jtLOL) April 23, 2018

We’re honestly not sure what’s happening right now. But it’s clear that some people aren’t ready for it.

Here’s a taste of how people are dealing with this weirdness:

kanye no — pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) April 23, 2018

no kanye no. — Bear Witness, Witness Bears (@joemuggs) April 23, 2018

What are you doing?!?!?!?! — Justin Markert (@J_Markert) April 23, 2018

oh for christ's sake dude wtf — tom (@jammerhands) April 23, 2018

Please stop saying you like Trump. It hurts me — Jake (@reaIJakeRose) April 23, 2018

WTF KANYE — jarais (@jarais) April 23, 2018

Wow. How's it feel to be woke? Keep digging, it gets better. Hang in there. It only gets rougher at this point, but lots of good people will have your back! 👍 — NewsBlurt (@NewsBlurt) April 23, 2018

Here come the tolerant Marxist lefties to denounce an artist for daring to speak the truth about the fascist left. Such babies. Kanye is daring his followers to think for themselves and question white liberal elitist bs. Listen to him. — Lawrence Polyakov (@Larrypolya22) April 23, 2018

YOU'RE AMAZING. WELCOME ABOARD THE TRUMP TRAIN. — ✞Your Brain On Liberalism✞ (@DangerousLib) April 23, 2018

Maybe don’t get ahead of yourselves, guys. But clearly, we’re going to need some help processing this. Does Kanye have any advice?

new ideas will no longer be condemned by the masses. We are on the frontier of massive change. Starting from breaking out of our mental prisons. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 23, 2018

Whoa.

life is more exciting than the movies — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 23, 2018

Hard to argue with that.