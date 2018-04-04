Earlier today, CNN’s Brian Stelter did a report on Justin Simmons, a producer at a Sinclair-owned TV station who resigned last week, before the widespread revelations that the broadcasting giant had news anchors at its various stations read similar promos about “fake news.”
Exclusive: A morning TV producer at a Sinclair-owned station in Nebraska has resigned in protest of what he calls the company's "obvious bias." Here's what he told me https://t.co/aqrHFsC2Gp
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 4, 2018
Producer @JustinSimmonsNE wrote his resignation letter March 26. The Sinclair promos were just the final straw, he said. Here's the full interview https://t.co/jv1x9pvdTG
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 4, 2018
More:
Justin Simmons gave notice at KHGI TV on March 26. This was after Sinclair’s corporate headquarters mandated that local anchors read the controversial promos warning of “fake” and biased news, but before the promos went viral and became a national topic of discussion.
Simmons told CNNMoney that he had been concerned about Sinclair’s corporate mandates for the past year and a half, and that the promos were just the final straw.
“This is almost forcing local news anchors to lie to their viewers,” he said.
…
In a resignation letter he shared with CNNMoney, Simmons wrote that he has been required to air “several segments that have made me uncomfortable.” He cited “the news media bashing promo our local anchors have been required to read” as the most recent example.
What Stelter failed to report, however, was that Simmons is not exactly the most Reliable Source when it comes to objectivity:
So @brianstelter ran a story today about a Sinclair producer who quit to protest "obvious bias." So who is this objective, principled journalist protesting right-wing bias? A guy who tweets #Resist, takes over the podium from @SpeakerRyan to protest, and organizes BLM protests. pic.twitter.com/0NocJET3fJ
— James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) April 4, 2018
That sure seems noteworthy, doesn’t it?
Stelter's story says that Simmons joined the station four years ago, so he conducted all of these far-left activities while he was employed as a journalist. But sure, he resigned because he was just too principled to work at Sinclair.
— James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) April 4, 2018
Suuuure.
— Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) April 4, 2018
— David King (@kingdavidatx) April 4, 2018
***
