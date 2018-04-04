Earlier today, CNN’s Brian Stelter did a report on Justin Simmons, a producer at a Sinclair-owned TV station who resigned last week, before the widespread revelations that the broadcasting giant had news anchors at its various stations read similar promos about “fake news.”

More:

Justin Simmons gave notice at KHGI TV on March 26. This was after Sinclair’s corporate headquarters mandated that local anchors read the controversial promos warning of “fake” and biased news, but before the promos went viral and became a national topic of discussion.

Simmons told CNNMoney that he had been concerned about Sinclair’s corporate mandates for the past year and a half, and that the promos were just the final straw.

“This is almost forcing local news anchors to lie to their viewers,” he said.

In a resignation letter he shared with CNNMoney, Simmons wrote that he has been required to air “several segments that have made me uncomfortable.” He cited “the news media bashing promo our local anchors have been required to read” as the most recent example.

What Stelter failed to report, however, was that Simmons is not exactly the most Reliable Source when it comes to objectivity:

Trending

That sure seems noteworthy, doesn’t it?

Suuuure.

***

Related:

SNORT –> In rush to shame Sinclair media for propaganda Brian Stelter trips over 1 C and 2 Ns

OOPS! Robert Reich tries to hit ‘freedom of the press’ panic button over Sinclair, smacks Bill Clinton instead

BUSTED! Here’s why the MSM can take their outrage over Sinclair and SHOVE IT

‘You should TALK’! This is the LAST guy who should be accusing Sinclair of trying to ‘obscure the truth’

Imagine THAT! Jim Treacher notices something VERY interesting about media’s Sinclair freakout

Slippery slope? Sen. Dick Durbin concerned over Sinclair’s scripted on-air message

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Brian StelterCNNJustin SimmonsSinclair