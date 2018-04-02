We’re pretty sure Deadspin failed to see the irony of their ‘outlet’ (or most any national media group for that matter) complaining about propaganda from a Sinclair-owned TV station, but if they weren’t so absolutely obtuse to their own hypocrisy we’d have nothing to really write about.

So thank you, Deadspin.

You complete us.

This video is absolutely disconcerting, but we know this sort of scripting has been going on for years and years. The news really stopped being about stories and facts a decade ago when the media became Obama’s personal PR firm.

And seriously, anyone watching MSNBC, Fox News (yes, even Fox News), and especially CNN shouldn’t be the least bit surprised.

Which makes Brian Stelter’s ‘outrage’ over this video even funnier.

CLUTCH those pearls, Brian. He realizes he works for CNN, right?

Maybe he should talk to Donna Brazile about why she gave Hillary Clinton debate questions ahead of time? Or you know what, he should take a gander at the Town Hall his own network put together where they set Dana Loesch and Marco Rubio up to be screeched at for a shooting they had nothing to do with.

Feels like Brian is only really concerned about propaganda when it’s not his team doing it.

Oh, and about this propaganda:

Conan is more reliable than most media and has been for years.

That would be depressing if it weren’t so hilarious.

Yes, Garrett, we should have been concerned for the last decade …

But Truuuuuuuuump!

Another tidbit about Brian’s ‘brand new story’:

Yup.

But you know, his reporting was totally unbiased and stuff.

Snort indeed.

Amazing and not in a good way.

