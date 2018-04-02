We’re pretty sure Deadspin failed to see the irony of their ‘outlet’ (or most any national media group for that matter) complaining about propaganda from a Sinclair-owned TV station, but if they weren’t so absolutely obtuse to their own hypocrisy we’d have nothing to really write about.

So thank you, Deadspin.

You complete us.

How America's largest local TV owner turned its news anchors into soldiers in Trump's war on the media: https://t.co/iLVtKRQycL pic.twitter.com/dMdSGellH3 — Deadspin (@Deadspin) March 31, 2018

This video is absolutely disconcerting, but we know this sort of scripting has been going on for years and years. The news really stopped being about stories and facts a decade ago when the media became Obama’s personal PR firm.

And seriously, anyone watching MSNBC, Fox News (yes, even Fox News), and especially CNN shouldn’t be the least bit surprised.

Which makes Brian Stelter’s ‘outrage’ over this video even funnier.

Reporter at a Sinclair-owned station: "I feel bad" for viewers "because they're seeing these people they've trusted for decades tell them things they know are essentially propaganda" https://t.co/jm4I2Df41A — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 2, 2018

CLUTCH those pearls, Brian. He realizes he works for CNN, right?

Maybe he should talk to Donna Brazile about why she gave Hillary Clinton debate questions ahead of time? Or you know what, he should take a gander at the Town Hall his own network put together where they set Dana Loesch and Marco Rubio up to be screeched at for a shooting they had nothing to do with.

Feels like Brian is only really concerned about propaganda when it’s not his team doing it.

Oh, and about this propaganda:

Conan O’Brian, a late night comedy show has been doing this for years. https://t.co/hDLFZ7KF4rhttps://t.co/TlVjqKqWfNhttps://t.co/SqqfSMNnechttps://t.co/WEoTfdwR8s But this is controversial now because you want it to be. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) April 2, 2018

Conan is more reliable than most media and has been for years.

That would be depressing if it weren’t so hilarious.

You should be concerned when media consolidation leads to silly repetition like Conan highlights EXACTLY BECAUSE it can lead to the type of propaganda Sinclair put out this week. https://t.co/hypANzn0Nx — Garrett Broad (@GarrettBroad) April 2, 2018

Yes, Garrett, we should have been concerned for the last decade …

And it never mattered, until just now suddenly. https://t.co/sljAvXozGj — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) April 2, 2018

But Truuuuuuuuump!

Another tidbit about Brian’s ‘brand new story’:

You didn’t disclose in your story that you once called Sinclair an evil corporation in a profile at the Baltimore Sun. That seems pretty relevant to your reporting on them. Wouldn’t you say? — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) April 2, 2018

Yup.

But you know, his reporting was totally unbiased and stuff.

Two things are true at the same time: 1) Sinclair issuing canned talking points to local affiliates is propagandistic and creepy. 2) The hypocrisy of Obama-loving media re, ‘state-run’ media, is snort-worthy. pic.twitter.com/7KNdcyQK8h — Marshall Power Locke (@MarshallLocke) April 2, 2018

Snort indeed.

This is absolutely amazing to watch to anyone that has paid any attention to CNN. This coming from these people on CNN, especially Brian Stelter, isn’t shocking. Promos are bad if they aren’t silly apple & banana promos. https://t.co/BnD44Lva0E — Kris Kinder (@kris_kinder) April 2, 2018

Amazing and not in a good way.

