As Twitchy told you, CNN’s Alisyn Camerota made a dumbass of herself when she asked David Hogg, “What kind of dumbass colleges don’t want you?”

Honestly, we’re not sure what she’s so bent out of shape about. As Jim Treacher points out:

You guys are going to give him a job anyway. https://t.co/PbSduypZR5 — Jim Treacher is a dumb pseudonym (@jtLOL) March 30, 2018

Exactly. He’s as good as hired.