There’s something so deliciously hypocritical about media hacks crying foul over the Sinclair Broadcast Group sending their stations “propaganda” about “fake news” for news anchors to read. Is it creepy and unsettling? Hell yes. Unprecedented? Hardly.

Washington Free Beacon video editor Andrew Kugle shared a bunch of supercuts that bust networks like CNN and MSNBC for throwing stones from within their massive glass houses:

Almost seems … what’s the word? Oh: Coordinated.  But that’s unpossible, right? Media outlets never try to push a specific agenda!

Except when they do:

Huh.

***

