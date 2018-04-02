There’s something so deliciously hypocritical about media hacks crying foul over the Sinclair Broadcast Group sending their stations “propaganda” about “fake news” for news anchors to read. Is it creepy and unsettling? Hell yes. Unprecedented? Hardly.

Washington Free Beacon video editor Andrew Kugle shared a bunch of supercuts that bust networks like CNN and MSNBC for throwing stones from within their massive glass houses:

Reporters upset at Sinclair should watch some Free Beacon SUPERcuts. Many of them show how reporters repeat talking points that have a specific political bent. https://t.co/9LairjYFZf — Andrew Kugle (@AndrewJKugle) April 2, 2018

Media questions if Trump is visiting Texas 'too soon' https://t.co/WTMZCjpcDp — Andrew Kugle (@AndrewJKugle) April 2, 2018

Media and Dems Upset Over Trump Pull Out of Non-Binding Agreement https://t.co/nH6ROUohk4 — Andrew Kugle (@AndrewJKugle) April 2, 2018

Media: Donald Trump Is Gaslighting Us https://t.co/NTTV9Ev0eN — Andrew Kugle (@AndrewJKugle) April 2, 2018

Media Bids Farewell to the Obamas https://t.co/lej0FWQeoE — Andrew Kugle (@AndrewJKugle) April 2, 2018

Democrats and Media Agreed: There Was No Way Donald Trump Could Be Elected https://t.co/Q0bWO6SL4G — Andrew Kugle (@AndrewJKugle) April 2, 2018

CNN really loved Michelle Obama's speech https://t.co/nfwUY11M4V — Andrew Kugle (@AndrewJKugle) April 2, 2018

Don't Worry, Hillary Clinton Will Power Through https://t.co/dTP9aQVzuB — Andrew Kugle (@AndrewJKugle) April 2, 2018

Media Flips Out for Democrats Holding Gun Control Sit-In https://t.co/NeULaoHw9j — Andrew Kugle (@AndrewJKugle) April 2, 2018

Media Obsesses Over Gun Control in Wake of Orlando Attack https://t.co/EEyHeXosyn — Andrew Kugle (@AndrewJKugle) April 2, 2018

Media Demands 'No Matter Your Politics' You Respect Clinton's Historic Achievement https://t.co/i0AK5Wkxk2 — Andrew Kugle (@AndrewJKugle) April 2, 2018

Media: Hillary Clinton Just Had the Best. Ten. Days. Ever. https://t.co/Q104pOo26V — Andrew Kugle (@AndrewJKugle) April 2, 2018

Media wants to be sure you know Clinton's not accused of wrongdoing https://t.co/XdvC37ipUU — Andrew Kugle (@AndrewJKugle) April 2, 2018

The Media Isn't Sure of Chattanooga Killer's Motive https://t.co/eCB5GSVLll — Andrew Kugle (@AndrewJKugle) April 2, 2018

MSNBC's 'Binders Full of Women' Obsession https://t.co/PaRD3KPXYt — Andrew Kugle (@AndrewJKugle) April 2, 2018

28 Reasons Why John Bolton Is The Best https://t.co/SKuYLUI5jP — Andrew Kugle (@AndrewJKugle) April 2, 2018

The Media Is In Crisis https://t.co/8fLJZg3uD5 — Andrew Kugle (@AndrewJKugle) April 2, 2018

Media Has A Very Different Attitude Toward Trump's Health Than Clinton's https://t.co/PfH8pOIUH8 — Andrew Kugle (@AndrewJKugle) April 2, 2018

Media: Wages Will Not Increase Because of Tax Reform (Wages Increase) https://t.co/e2iFuF7v3u — Andrew Kugle (@AndrewJKugle) April 2, 2018

Media Cool with Fake But Accurate 'Fire and Fury' https://t.co/2VgzqYmKnx — Andrew Kugle (@AndrewJKugle) April 2, 2018

The Media Has Found Its Candidate To Take On Trump in 2020 https://t.co/YoTRJ7jaVd — Andrew Kugle (@AndrewJKugle) April 2, 2018

Almost seems … what’s the word? Oh: Coordinated. But that’s unpossible, right? Media outlets never try to push a specific agenda!

Except when they do:

MSNBC—which ran a "Lean Forward" ad for months spiking the football after Obama's 2012 re-election—is very concerned about pro-White House propaganda. https://t.co/VrEkHPC0vt — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) April 2, 2018

Huh.

It's weird how all these stories came out at the same time, making pretty much the same points, in much the same terms… https://t.co/X859i41zki — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) April 2, 2018

“We’re very concerned about coordinated propaganda from media” journalists who were part of secret listservs and the Iran echo chamber. https://t.co/Cy2AVbwIxE — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) April 2, 2018

