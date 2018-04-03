Kurt Eichenwald’s having a rough day. And it’s all his fault. In a crazypants email to Ben Shapiro, Eichenwald revealed that he had engaged in a “quite disturbing” direct message conversation with Kyle Kashuv.

We’re about to find out, because Kashuv shared those DMs with the Daily Caller’s Benny Johnson.

I just released the DMs to @bennyjohnson — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) April 3, 2018

Let’s just say that Kurt doesn’t come off looking all that great.

But you should read them and judge for yourselves.

It turns out, Kurt Eichenwald carried on a very long, bizarre DM conversation with @KyleKashuv and regularly referred to himself as a victim in the entire situation. https://t.co/KoRCa5jGRt — Benny (@bennyjohnson) April 3, 2018

***

Update:

Some food for thought:

I just read the exchange. There's absolutely zero chance that any psychiatrist said anything negative about Kyle. Especially a right-wing one. Kurt is clearly very disturbed. He needs help, and I hope he gets it. — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) April 3, 2018

***

