Kurt Eichenwald’s having a rough day. And it’s all his fault. In a crazypants email to Ben Shapiro, Eichenwald revealed that he had engaged in a “quite disturbing” direct message conversation with Kyle Kashuv.
We’re about to find out, because Kashuv shared those DMs with the Daily Caller’s Benny Johnson.
I just released the DMs to @bennyjohnson
— Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) April 3, 2018
Let’s just say that Kurt doesn’t come off looking all that great.
READ: Here Are The Direct Messages Between Parkland Student @KyleKashuv And @KurtEichenwald https://t.co/JTNzmi9ARx via @dailycaller
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) April 3, 2018
But you should read them and judge for yourselves.
It turns out, Kurt Eichenwald carried on a very long, bizarre DM conversation with @KyleKashuv and regularly referred to himself as a victim in the entire situation. https://t.co/KoRCa5jGRt
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) April 3, 2018
***
Update:
Some food for thought:
I just read the exchange. There's absolutely zero chance that any psychiatrist said anything negative about Kyle. Especially a right-wing one.
Kurt is clearly very disturbed. He needs help, and I hope he gets it.
— Eric Spencer (@JustEric) April 3, 2018
***
