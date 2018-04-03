As Twitchy told you, Kurt Eichenwald took a swan dive off the deep end when he emailed Ben Shapiro and accused him of abusing a “psychologically troubled” Kyle Kashuv.

Kashuv understandably took offense at Eichenwald — not to mention this alleged “psychiatrist” — overstepping his bounds, but unlike Eichenwald, he didn’t have to write an incoherent screed to put him in his place:

Mic. Effing. DROP. 

Eichenwald had that coming to him. Also coming to him? A possible lawsuit.

Kurt Eichenwald has officially crossed the line.

***

Update:

Some people are suggesting a boycott of Vanity Fair’s advertisers until Eichenwald is punished for his despicable stunt:

But for what it’s worth, Kashuv is advising against it:

***

Update:

Looks like there might be more mic drops in store …

Stay tuned!

***

Update:

Kurt really is a glutton for punishment:

***

