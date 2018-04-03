As Twitchy told you, Kurt Eichenwald took a swan dive off the deep end when he emailed Ben Shapiro and accused him of abusing a “psychologically troubled” Kyle Kashuv.

Kashuv understandably took offense at Eichenwald — not to mention this alleged “psychiatrist” — overstepping his bounds, but unlike Eichenwald, he didn’t have to write an incoherent screed to put him in his place:

Kurt, you called a psychiatrist about me and they didn't try and commit you? That's how I know you're full of it https://t.co/1j69cvaABP — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) April 3, 2018

Mic. Effing. DROP.

Eichenwald had that coming to him. Also coming to him? A possible lawsuit.

Here, @kurteichenwald calls Parkland Student @KyleKashuv mentally disturbed, admits to having a psychologist analyze him secretly & believes Kyle is part of a media conspiracy theory. Do you stand behind your writers attacking a high school shooting survivors @VanityFair? https://t.co/UE98rTUDMx — Benny (@bennyjohnson) April 3, 2018

Benny, I am utterly horrified at this. Not by what Kurt said, but by the fact a "psychiatrist" broke practice and diagnosed me through Tweets — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) April 3, 2018

Kurt Eichenwald has officially crossed the line.

That psychologist violated the Goldwater Rule. — The Red-headed Libertarian Disney Princess (@TRHLofficial) April 3, 2018

@VanityFair you need to reel in your writers. This is way beyond the realm of journalism, and is illegal on multiple levels, not to mention a horrible way to treat a child. It is 100% bullying of a parkland student and a lawsuit is in someones future and it's not Kyle's . — Angela (@lovingbirds1270) April 3, 2018

This is horriable. Sue the pants off him. — lovemypresident (@aamiac) April 3, 2018

What kind of “professional” can make those claims of you without even speaking a word to you 😂 Definite grounds for defamation suit if used in an article against you. Keep up the good work buddy! — Anthony Cannata (@Accannata) April 3, 2018

***

Update:

Some people are suggesting a boycott of Vanity Fair’s advertisers until Eichenwald is punished for his despicable stunt:

You could boycott their advertisers. That seems to be trendy. — Sarah Eaglesfield (@zenxv) April 3, 2018

But for what it’s worth, Kashuv is advising against it:

That would be something the left would do, so I'll refrain. https://t.co/0Norf7oU0R — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) April 3, 2018

***

Update:

Looks like there might be more mic drops in store …

I will be on living legend @ShannonBream's show tonight to discuss the great Kurt Eichenwald's utter hypocrisy. Enjoy! — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) April 3, 2018

Stay tuned!

***

Update:

Kurt really is a glutton for punishment:

Kurt, you're just a poor victim here, right? I'm the one who reached out to Ben in the first place. He's been incredibly gracious with his time. Ben does care about me. You, on the other hand, don't. pic.twitter.com/m7ZBM1x1rS — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) April 3, 2018

***

Related:

It gets CRAZIER: Kurt Eichenwald warns Lefties that Kyle Kashuv is out to GET THEM ALL (blames Ben Shapiro?)