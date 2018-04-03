Yesterday we shared with you Kurt Eichenwald’s ‘manifesto’ (this editor still has double vision from reading it), and then earlier today we shared a bizarre email he sent Ben Shapiro … so THEN we wandered over to Kurt’s timeline and saw this little nugget of nutty:

That’s right folks.

Kyle Kashuv is out to get you all! He’s a sneaky Parkland survivor who happens to be Conservative and he sets up poor, unsuspecting, Leftist bullies like Kurt (who said he didn’t know who Kyle was but now claims that Kyle suckered him) so they are mean to him and then the Right can pick on them.

IT’S ALL A PLOT!

Holy cow, how does this guy tie his own shoes every day?

Yeah, it’s time to move on, Kurt.

THEY NEED TO BE WARNED ABOUT THIS KID.

Kurt, read your tweets.

Kurt is always the victim, you guys notice that?

Yeah, that.

Poor Kurt.

It’s Ben Shapiro y’all! HE’S THE ONE BEHIND KYLE!

Holy Hell, and this guy is supposed to be the adult in the room?

