Yesterday we shared with you Kurt Eichenwald's 'manifesto' (this editor still has double vision from reading it), and then earlier today we shared a bizarre email he sent Ben Shapiro … so THEN we wandered over to Kurt's timeline and saw this little nugget of nutty:

Needs to be disclosed. A conservative Parkland survivor is trolling people he considers liberals and, when they respond not knowing who he is, claims he is being abused. The conservative media then jumps on it and demands Ingraham boycott to end. He suckered me. Dont fall for it. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) April 3, 2018

That’s right folks.

Kyle Kashuv is out to get you all! He’s a sneaky Parkland survivor who happens to be Conservative and he sets up poor, unsuspecting, Leftist bullies like Kurt (who said he didn’t know who Kyle was but now claims that Kyle suckered him) so they are mean to him and then the Right can pick on them.

IT’S ALL A PLOT!

Holy cow, how does this guy tie his own shoes every day?

Kurt, not defending anyone here but I think moving on and not obsessing about it may be a good idea. Better things to discuss. — Austin Braun (@AustinOnSocial) April 3, 2018

Yeah, it’s time to move on, Kurt.

He has suckered two more people in the last two days. One of them – a prominent guy I followed – got his account suspended because of this disgusting game. A lot of media people follow my feed. Then need to be warned. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) April 3, 2018

THEY NEED TO BE WARNED ABOUT THIS KID.

Kurt, read your tweets.

I was surprised how quick Shapiro had published an article about the beef btw you and Kyle — Jürgen Müller (@Bitflight_) April 3, 2018

He was also quite fast when Joan Walsh liked a tweet from a Parkland parents whose child died, who was responding to this kid's trolling. I actually spoke 2 a politically conservative conservative rabbi about what Ben is doing because it's so disturbing. He was appalled. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) April 3, 2018

Kurt is always the victim, you guys notice that?

Since I'm not in the habit of attacking kids, how about someone calmly stating who you're talking about? Nothing wrong with having a different political view and I can make my own judgement if what he writes is truthful or not. — Richard Bottoms (@rbottoms) April 3, 2018

Yeah, that.

If he said something political, could know what his politics are. He just trolls. If you respond to his insults, screams "I'm Parkland! You're attacking me for my beliefs!" Then Ben Shapiro comes running in instantly saying "Look what was done to this kid! End Ingraham boycott!" — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) April 3, 2018

Poor Kurt.

I wonder if his parents are involved as well. — Rich Swinton (@RicoSuaveJD) April 3, 2018

Somebody is involved. I have my suspicions. I find it odd that Ben Shapiro immediately jumps on it every time, even when the induced response to an unprovoked tweet is deleted in a couple of minutes. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) April 3, 2018

It’s Ben Shapiro y’all! HE’S THE ONE BEHIND KYLE!

Holy Hell, and this guy is supposed to be the adult in the room?

