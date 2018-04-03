Evidently the beating Kurt Eichenwald took last week didn’t do the trick, because today, he’s back at it.

Ben Shapiro shared an email he received from Eichenwald regarding Kyle Kashuv, and well, you’ve just got to read it for yourself:

I just received this from @kurteichenwald. There are no words for how wild this email is. @VanityFair is apparently an odd place.I just received this from @kurteichenwald. There are no words for how wild this email is. @VanityFair is apparently an odd place. pic.twitter.com/Ik1bfjoKyl — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 3, 2018

“Odd” is putting it mildly.

This was wild from start to finish — Michael Garcia (@931_mike) April 3, 2018

This is legitimately nuts https://t.co/0Wo8CwrUXQ — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) April 3, 2018

If anyone is in need of psychiatric help, it’s Kurt Eichenwald.

Mr. Eichenwald is not well. — J. McNeil (@jannykmak) April 3, 2018

See what tentacle porn does to ppl! So sad. — gatorgreat (@gatorbait111) April 3, 2018

Guess Kurt didn’t appreciate Shapiro sharing his email with everyone else:

The only point Ben proved is that Kurt Eichenwald is certifiably insane.

This thread is disturbing. Eichenwald clearly needs professional help. https://t.co/JXyKf71zYP — Heather (@hboulware) April 3, 2018

Seriously, that is some the craziest stuff I have seen from a nominal member of the mainstream media. Eichenwald is not well. — Jeff B. (@EsotericCD) April 3, 2018

***

Update:

Anyone sending @kurteichenwald strobes is a complete POS. Don't do it, obviously. But blaming me for such nonsense is utterly insane. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 3, 2018

Utter insanity is just how Kurt rolls.

***

Update:

HERE WE GO: Kyle Kashuv DROPS MIC on obsessive PSYCHO Kurt Eichenwald https://t.co/saf5EEhoGm — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) April 3, 2018

***

