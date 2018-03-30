Kurt Eichenwald really loves to get on his soapbox and pretend he’s somehow the authority on many things … even tentacles.

That joke will NEVER get old, FYI.

So of course, when the social media mob came after Laura Ingraham yesterday for repeating David Hogg’s own words about himself, Kurt couldn’t wait to open his big mouth and spew a bunch of nonsense claiming pundits haven’t quoted the Parkland students …

It's amazing that NOT ONCE has any conservative on my feed or most pundits have quoted, in a complete sentence, ANYTHING that @davidhogg111 and @Emma4Change have ACUTALLY said. They just repeat, again and again, the "paraphrases" of lies they have spewed on or heard on @FoxNews. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) March 29, 2018

Not once on his FEED, oh well that makes sense since he has 99.9% of the Conservative world blocked. But we can assure him plenty of pundits have used their full quotes, especially Hogg’s. He’s just so quotable.

This was Kurt’s attempt at shaming the right for ‘harassing’ these kids.

Which is exactly what Kurt did to Kyle Kashuv:

**Thread** It is difficult to think of someone who has focused more on fear and less on facts than @davidhogg111. https://t.co/A9kGjBqGRY — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 29, 2018

I think the media should give this guy 30 minutes a day. Period. He's honest, humble, and graceful. I don't care what network it is, but his voice deserves to be heard, which will really piss @kurteichenwald off, too. — Gotti 5.2 (@Gotti525) March 29, 2018

See? You went for a little while and I thought, hmmm, this guy sounds reasonable. Let me look at Kyle again. But then, BOOM! Back to the typical nonsense. If Kyle can demonstrate he can debate beyond slinging insults and conspiracy theories, CONSISTENTLY, I will consider. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) March 29, 2018

So it’s ok to call Kyle ‘typical nonsense’ and accuse him of slinging insults and pushing conspiracy theories but the GOP is bad for calling Hogg out.

For calling them sick f*ckers.

K.

Kyle replied:

Yeah, Kurt, posting direct videos are major conspiracies. — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 29, 2018

Don’t try and understand Kurt’s reasoning, it will only cause you pain.

Kurt, you're acting unhinged and lying. You've commented on my thread so I inow you've seen my direct quotes. Any chance you act like an adult for a change and stop being a hypocrite? https://t.co/ATsS3o0u5u https://t.co/LQWaS5fuCh — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 30, 2018

From the mouths of babes, hey Kurt?

FYI, Kurt was too cowardly to ever directly answer Kyle, which tells us just how weak his original argument really was. Instead, he went on rambling about Conservative pundits …

I think nothing speaks more to the disgusting decay of the conservative movement than the number of their pundits & politicians who think it's mature and "fun" to insult and degrade the survivors of a mass shooting because theyre asking our politicians to change. @IngrahamAngle — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) March 29, 2018

Blah blah blah blah BLAH.

See what we mean?

