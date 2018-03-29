We know.

You guys are probably almost as sick of reading about David Hogg as we are writing about him … surely his 15 minutes of fame will be up here soon. Then again, with Twitter and CNN in his pocket, it’s no surprise that no matter what happens, the Left’s ‘darling’ of progressivism keeps his head above irrelevance.

For now.

Today he went after Laura Ingraham’s sponsors, which even if you think she should not have said what she did, makes Hogg nothing more than the bully he whines about those confronting him from the Right being. It’s a sad reality of a Leftist agenda that says people who disagree with them must be destroyed.

I look forward to Hogg's apologies to Republicans ("sick f***ers"), Dana Loesch (she was "hypocritical and disgusting" for criticizing Broward Sheriff Scott Israel), and Marco Rubio (he said Rubio was bribed by the NRA to give away children's lives) https://t.co/WAvuQH0Z7B — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 29, 2018

Absolutely a fair point but we’re not holding our breath waiting for David to figure out he’s a hypocrite.

You may not like what Ingraham said. You may disagree with it. I did. But it isn't remotely CLOSE to the level of viciousness with which Hogg has attacked people who disagree with him. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 29, 2018

David is simply following along with the Left’s mantra that says it’s ok for them to act like bullies because people on the Right are meanies and deserve it.

I was Hogg's age when I started writing a syndicated column. I got hammered repeatedly — and some of it was justified. When you join the public discourse, you take on slings and arrows. That's even more true if you decide to maliciously malign your opponents, as Hogg has. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 29, 2018

In other words, if you want to get in the fight you better be prepared to take some punches.

NOT LITERALLY, SETTLE DOWN YENTAS AND NANNIES.

Politics is a vicious game and a contact sport. If you can’t take the punches don’t get in the ring.

