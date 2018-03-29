As Twitchy told you, Laura Ingraham apologized to David Hogg for mocking him for not getting into California universities. It was all but guaranteed that he wouldn’t accept her contrition, but still, he had a chance to take the high road.

It should come as no surprise to anyone that he found a way to completely blow it:

 

Seriously?

Pretty rich coming from the King of the Teen Mudslingers.

Don’t worry — there’s more:

This kid.

It really is amazing.

This kid.

Amen.

***

Update:

