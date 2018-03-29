As Twitchy told you, Laura Ingraham apologized to David Hogg for mocking him for not getting into California universities. It was all but guaranteed that he wouldn’t accept her contrition, but still, he had a chance to take the high road.

It should come as no surprise to anyone that he found a way to completely blow it:

An apology to save your advertisers is not enough. What you did was disgusting. Our message for common sense gun reforms has won, and the those in opposition have gone negative. They need to pay a price for that. These kids have suffered enough.https://t.co/aNixXkErrI — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) March 29, 2018

I 100% agree an apology in an effort just to save your advertisers is not enough. I will only accept your apology only if you denounce the way your network has treated my friends and I️ in this fight. It’s time to love thy neighbor, not mudsling at children. https://t.co/H0yWs4zMGk — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) March 29, 2018

Seriously?

Pretty rich coming from the King of the Teen Mudslingers.

Says the child who has done nothing but sling mud at tens of millions of Americans. The lack of self awareness is stunning. https://t.co/hHjaTT5EQ2 — Heather (@hboulware) March 29, 2018

Don’t worry — there’s more:

Focus less on fear and more on facts. Then we can save lives in this country together. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) March 29, 2018

This kid.

You should say this repeatedly while looking in a mirror. Your complete lack of self awareness is astounding. https://t.co/ftXvLZeV6n — Heather (@hboulware) March 29, 2018

It really is amazing.

If you want to help I would suggest contacting 3-4 of these companies. Lets do this — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) March 29, 2018

This kid.

"Love thy neighbor, not mudslinging children" – Child who engages in blood libel. https://t.co/gnHZTehRZk — High Capacity Rapid-Fire Ordy (@TheOpulentAmish) March 29, 2018

I just find his hypocrisy too much. His pinned Tweet is “if you see someone you disagree with do not attack each other, this applies to me too WE MUST WORK TOGETHER” Yet he attacks Laura and requests all of his followers go after her sponsors? He needs to walk his talk! pic.twitter.com/E3lWEhJ0JV — Samantha Em (@SamanthaEm10) March 29, 2018

It takes a lot of chutzpah to throw in "It's time to love thy neighbor" in a tweet about how you're *not* accepting someone's apology. — you may have seen me on the Today Show (@HashtagGriswold) March 29, 2018

So child, you have slung quite a lot of mud; cussed & insulted; called for boycotts b/c of a tweet; been allowed to lie on CNN; made excuses for official's terrible failures and NOW you want "love thy neighbor, we're just kids"? https://t.co/htiK6tqy3P — Kel in Cali (@KinCali1) March 29, 2018

Dude, you "mudsling" at organizations and people who had nothing to do with the shooting all the time. The way you and your friends treat others is reprehensible. You have no moral superiority card to play. https://t.co/XlPOgl6JBf — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) March 29, 2018

So @IngrahamAngle bent the knee, and here’s what f**kface is currently tweeting. Stop deferring to them, everybody. pic.twitter.com/XYMi4yugFj — Will (@Oil_Guns_Merica) March 29, 2018

Amen.

***

Update:

