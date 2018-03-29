Laura Ingraham took some serious heat for mocking David Hogg’s getting rejected by four California universities:

David Hogg Rejected By Four Colleges To Which He Applied and whines about it. (Dinged by UCLA with a 4.1 GPA…totally predictable given acceptance rates.) https://t.co/wflA4hWHXY — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 28, 2018

After Hogg called for a boycott of her advertisers, some have actually caved to his demands.

looks like someone got an angry phone call from her bosses … https://t.co/jUeesQwelB — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) March 29, 2018

Could be that, or she could be genuinely sorry. Either way, Ingraham took to Twitter to publicly apologize for having a go at Hogg:

Any student should be proud of a 4.2 GPA —incl. @DavidHogg111. On reflection, in the spirit of Holy Week, I apologize for any upset or hurt my tweet caused him or any of the brave victims of Parkland. For the record, I believe my show was the first to feature David…(1/2) — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 29, 2018

… immediately after that horrific shooting and even noted how "poised" he was given the tragedy. As always, he’s welcome to return to the show anytime for a productive discussion. WATCH: https://t.co/5wcd00wWpd (2/2) — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 29, 2018

Well, there you have it. So, what happens now?

Now, what is Hogg going to do? I'm sure he has to consult his adult advisers to determine how to respond to Ingraham. — Ellen L. Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) March 29, 2018

It’s probably safe to say that Hogg’s not ready to make nice.

After Ingraham apologized, Hogg thanked TripAdvisor for pulling their advertising from her show:

***

Update:

Well, it looks like our hunch was correct. After Ingraham tweeted her apology, Hogg went on to thank Nutrish for yanking their advertising:

Thank you ❤️ — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) March 29, 2018

And to retweet this from his younger sister Lauren:

*Waits till we boycott her advertisers to apologize* wow. Hey @IngrahamAngle please just be a real journalist. Focus on the important stories and use your platform to help people not hurt them. #neveragain #ShutUpAndBeObjective #MarchForOurLives https://t.co/wZRBlHk4XS — Lauren Hogg (@lauren_hoggs) March 29, 2018

***

Update:

I have reached out to David Hogg about Laura Ingraham's apology and asked him if he accepts it. He has chosen not to respond. — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) March 29, 2018

***

Update:

If you guessed that Hogg wouldn’t accept Ingraham’s apology, come and collect your prize:

An apology to save your advertisers is not enough. What you did was disgusting. Our message for common sense gun reforms has won, and the those in opposition have gone negative. They need to pay a price for that. These kids have suffered enough.https://t.co/aNixXkErrI — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) March 29, 2018

I 100% agree an apology in an effort just to save your advertisers is not enough. I will only accept your apology only if you denounce the way your network has treated my friends and I️ in this fight. It’s time to love thy neighbor, not mudsling at children. https://t.co/H0yWs4zMGk — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) March 29, 2018

Says the King of the Teen Mudslingers.