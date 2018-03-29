Laura Ingraham took some serious heat for mocking David Hogg’s getting rejected by four California universities:

After Hogg called for a boycott of her advertisers, some have actually caved to his demands.

Could be that, or she could be genuinely sorry. Either way, Ingraham took to Twitter to publicly apologize for having a go at Hogg:

Well, there you have it. So, what happens now?

It’s probably safe to say that Hogg’s not ready to make nice.

After Ingraham apologized, Hogg thanked TripAdvisor for pulling their advertising from her show:

Update:

Well, it looks like our hunch was correct. After Ingraham tweeted her apology, Hogg went on to thank Nutrish for yanking their advertising:

And to retweet this from his younger sister Lauren:

Update:

Update:

If you guessed that Hogg wouldn’t accept Ingraham’s apology, come and collect your prize:

Says the King of the Teen Mudslingers.

