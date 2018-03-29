As Twitchy told you earlier, pet food company Nutrish announced that they would be pulling ads from Laura Ingraham’s Fox News show in response to David Hogg’s call for an advertiser boycott. After Nutrish made the announcement, backlash began to build:

Laura Ingraham advertiser caves to David Hogg's boycott demand, INSTANT backfire ensues https://t.co/2a2x9COHxW — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 29, 2018

Rachael Ray's pet food line will no longer advertise during Laura Ingraham's Fox News show after she mocked David Hogg on Twitter. "The comments she has made are not consistent with how we feel people should be treated" — @Nutrish spox tells HuffPosthttps://t.co/F70vYPcpho — Hayley Miller (@hayleymiller01) March 29, 2018

Hogg’s boycott demand stems from comment Ingraham made about his recent interview with TMZ where he said he’d received several rejected college applications. Meanwhile, another company on Hogg’s boycott list is joining Nutrish:

TripAdvisor confirms to HuffPost that it's pulling its ads from Laura Ingraham’s show too… https://t.co/bPATzehFCA — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) March 29, 2018

TripAdvisor says it will stop ads for right-wing TV host Laura Ingraham after she criticized Parkland shooting survivor https://t.co/TV2r0uiReX — CNBC (@CNBC) March 29, 2018

How far will all this go? Stay tuned!