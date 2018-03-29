As Twitchy has told you, David Hogg tweeted out a list of advertisers on Laura Ingraham’s show and called for a boycott.

Hogg was angry after Ingraham made comments about his recent interview with TMZ where he said his applications to four colleges had been rejected. As for Hogg’s call for an Ingraham advertiser boycott, one company has already caved in to the demand:

We are in the process of removing our ads from Laura Ingraham’s program. — Nutrish (@Nutrish) March 29, 2018

What started as a Second Amendment debate has now moved into First Amendment territory over comments somebody finds offensive:

Because she tweeted an article containing information he put on the Internet? Seems like an extreme reaction that will totally not backfire on your company at all like all the other company PR moves against conservatives https://t.co/yzxchYVkGI — Ashe Schow (@AsheSchow) March 29, 2018

She tweeted an article containing information he put on the Internet. Why are you even pretending her action is the reason you're pulling your ads. You simply disagree with her politics. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) March 29, 2018

What could possibly go wrong for Nutrish?

Another caving liberal leadership team. Why not stick to dog food? https://t.co/AZoxAXvKBU — Thad 🇺🇸 (@Jomamuh) March 29, 2018

Yeah because choosing a side in public as a business has shown to work really well, so far!

Idiots. https://t.co/yY7EDP2921 — Vince 🔫 (@CentristVince) March 29, 2018

Why? David can't handle criticism? He put himself in the spotlight. Weak move Nutrish — Smoky (@Smokyy34) March 29, 2018

Businesses that play politics rarely end up making shareholders happy — Kalogrym (@Kalogrym) March 29, 2018

You are in process of a BIG Blunder https://t.co/0CeuQfllRW — American SheepDog (@timidcharm) March 29, 2018

In my best (julia roberts) pretty woman voice:

"big mistake, huge .." 🤨 https://t.co/qxInEHcrcQ — PissyFit😝💱 (@Pissyfits) March 29, 2018

How did this work for @Delta? — Jim A 🇺🇸 (@weneedjobsnow) March 29, 2018

When virtue signaling goes wrong in 3…2…1…. https://t.co/hshYUI9IxA — Nate (@natejundt) March 29, 2018

Plenty of liberals thanked Nutrish for pulling ads off Ingraham’s show, but others, not so much:

Nutrish bad decision. Boycott works both ways. Will not be using your product. — Margaret Leighan Cup (@CupMargaret) March 29, 2018

Switching brands now, I despise companies that get political regardless of which side they choose to demonize. You've made your bed, now sleep in it. — Count Benspurra #FreeCountDankula (@Bendilin) March 29, 2018

Oh good, the bag of food I bought on a Tuesday was my last one. You might notice how well it’s working out for others…conservative voices may not be annoyingly screechy, squeaking wheels like those of liberals but they certainly pack a $$$ punch. Good luck with that 👍👍👍 — Petra Willey (@PetraWilley) March 29, 2018

I will not buy your product anymore! #BoycottNutrish — Toni Parizio 2 (@ElenaKijowska) March 29, 2018

Many, many Americans are in the process of either not caring, or never buying a Nutrish product again. #BoycottIngramAdverts https://t.co/4ushgDUXxX — Poletical (@Poletical) March 29, 2018

What a pity. My dogs love your product. But, I will NOT support any company that penalizes a citizen for exercising their 1A right. You just lost a customer. — lifechanges (@_looking4me_) March 29, 2018

I'm in the process of removing my patronage from corporate shills who oppose basic freedoms.#BoycottNutrish — Groype-Kun🐧 (@Frenemy1080) March 29, 2018

As other companies have inadvertently discovered, caving into the progressive demands can end up backfiring badly.

