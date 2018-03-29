As Twitchy has told you, David Hogg tweeted out a list of advertisers on Laura Ingraham’s show and called for a boycott.

Hogg was angry after Ingraham made comments about his recent interview with TMZ where he said his applications to four colleges had been rejected. As for Hogg’s call for an Ingraham advertiser boycott, one company has already caved in to the demand:

What started as a Second Amendment debate has now moved into First Amendment territory over comments somebody finds offensive:

What could possibly go wrong for Nutrish?

Plenty of liberals thanked Nutrish for pulling ads off Ingraham’s show, but others, not so much:

As other companies have inadvertently discovered, caving into the progressive demands can end up backfiring badly.

