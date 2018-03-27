Nothing says you’re a ‘Reliable Source’ like admitting you allowed David Hogg to lie on your show … CNN just keeps steppin’ in it.

Brian Stelter, who hosts CNN’s “Reliable Sources” admitted that he let David Hogg get away with making false claims about firearms on his show last month. https://t.co/T042HZy4Nm — TheBlaze (@theblaze) March 27, 2018

At least Brian finally admitted it.

From The Blaze:

During an appearance on HLN’s “S.E. Cupp Unfiltered,” Stelter admitted that during a Feb. 25 interview with Hogg, he didn’t challenge Hogg when the student made some false claims. Stelter’s admission came during a “passion versus policy” discussion, where show host S.E. Cupp questioned if TV networks are doing the students a “disservice” by airing their passions knowing policy is what actually moves the needle and accomplishes change. “There were a few times I wanted to jump in and say, ‘Let’s correct that fact.’ And at one of the times I did and other times I did not. There’s always that balance, how many times you’re going to interrupt,” Stelter said.

In other words, he let David lie because it served his purpose.

Now when will Stelter admit to fraudulently presenting Dan Rather as a reliable source? #BabySteps — ryuge (@0ryuge) March 27, 2018

Heh.

The #HallMonitor had to admit the truth! — David Benjamin (@thetoyman1) March 27, 2018

It probably hurt him a little.

Nope, not at all.

well had he done so during the interview it'd probably cost him ratings…. and that's all that's important. — 'Merica (@WeWhoDieSaluteU) March 27, 2018

It would have also hurt the narrative he really wants to push, this is the guy after all who bragged about how CNN was part of the March For Our Lives protest last week.

it seemed like the in thing to do — Henry Martone (@MIT_henry) March 27, 2018

What else should we expect?

So much for truth in advertising.

