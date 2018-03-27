Get the safety pins out, Jesse Kelly’s tweet about an amicable divorce for the nation likely triggered at least a few temper-tantrums from the Left and any and all Conservative nannies out there who think they own Conservatism.

*wink wink nudge nudge*

But this thread was just too hilarious not share.

People get so mad when I talk about an amicable divorce of the nation.

1. It's because some of you fear change and adventure.

2. It's because you don't realize I am advocating for the most PEACEFUL solution. There is simply no common ground anymore. — Jesse Kelly® (@JesseKellyDC) March 27, 2018

We’re not sure if we should take Jesse seriously on this or not but we don’t hate his idea.

Let one part of the country live as serfs while the rest of us continue living as free Americans.

Sounds like a win-win.

Wait, WTH Jesse?! What about Virginia?! And Montana? No no no, you can’t leave those states in Progressive-ville.

Reading comments right now. People are really upset about Idaho, Montana, and the Dakotas be left to the soyboys. Jesse, do something!!! — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) March 27, 2018

And Idaho! North Dakota can go though … JUST KIDDING.

We don't want a border with Canada. Those are the breaks. — Jesse Kelly® (@JesseKellyDC) March 27, 2018

Shit that means I have to move — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) March 27, 2018

We were gonna have to move anyway. — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) March 27, 2018

HA!

Why do you hate Nevada — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) March 27, 2018

He’s a hater.

Duh.

Oh, and there’s this too:

HA!

Pimp my book — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) March 27, 2018

Lolol. Also, read @KurtSchlichter 's book. It applies here and it's good and he still owes me a copy. — Jesse Kelly® (@JesseKellyDC) March 27, 2018

Heads just exploded over there on that side of Twitter.

But true story, that side of Twitter is a silly place, so meh.

All I’m saying is that the states that won’t let you buy alcohol on Sunday or liquor from grocery stores or gas stations need to go — elisabeth (@elisabethlehem) March 27, 2018

We like how she thinks!

That's actually fair — Jesse Kelly® (@JesseKellyDC) March 27, 2018

BECAUSE YOU KEEP LEAVING OUT CERTAIN STATES, JESSE… How many times do we have to go over this?! 😂🙄😉 Indiana doesn’t serve to be lumped in with *that* group. — Heather 📚🍀 (@History_Momma) March 27, 2018

Virginia. Right?!

California wants to secede, yes?

More power to them.

I'd prefer splitting it in half – send the libs west and we non libs get the east + Texas. The Yellowstone caldera will erupt one of these days so nature will sort it out. — Alexis In NH (@AlexisinNH) March 27, 2018

Savage — Jesse Kelly® (@JesseKellyDC) March 27, 2018

Let’s do this!

