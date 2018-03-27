California is suing Trump because his administration is asking about illegal immigrants.

You can’t make this up.

WE KNOW, we keep saying this in stories but holy cow folks, it just gets more and more relevant. This is NUTTY. We literally canNOT make this stuff up.

JUST IN: California to sue Trump over citizenship question on 2020 census https://t.co/BRMWgALjlG pic.twitter.com/TWKGmMvrXM — The Hill (@thehill) March 27, 2018

From The Hill:

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra (D) said late Monday he is filing a lawsuit against the Trump administration over its decision to include a question on citizenship in the 2020 census. “We’re prepared to do what we must to protect California from a deficient Census. Including a citizenship question on the 2020 census is not just a bad idea — it is illegal,” Becerra said in a statement.

This is the same guy who said they would refuse to deport illegal immigrants even if the law demanded it, so let’s not pretend he’s all that bright.

But man …

Only in America does a country get sued for asking who's in it. https://t.co/abbPShcZ76 — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) March 27, 2018

So when does CA secede? Asking for a friend.

When knowledge is detrimental to your side, you are on the wrong side. — Stephen L. Hall (@StephenLHall) March 27, 2018

This could well be the Democrat’s slogan for 2018.

California's afraid of losing $$ — Eliza Crispin (@eliza_crispin) March 27, 2018

And their cheap labor.

Yup.

The legislators in that state think they can make up their own laws! — MOOSE-FIRE———- (@3Haggis) March 27, 2018

Pathetic, ain’t it?

once again I am reminded why I'm looking to leave this state. — Kat Rocha (@Katapult) March 27, 2018

This person isn’t alone, people are leaving San Francisco in such high numbers that they can’t find U-Hauls. Of course, it could be they can’t make their way to get a U-Haul because the streets are filled with feces and syringes but we digress.

But sure, Becerra, you sue Trump.

See how that works out for you.

