Ruh-roh.

Sounds like Al Sharpton’s half-brother was charged in a shooting murder just a day after he was protesting guns in this country.

And we thought the Vic Mensa thing was funny …

Al Sharpton's brother charged in shooting murder one day after he participated in anti-guns marchhttps://t.co/5CSDGZJPEF — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) March 27, 2018

From the Washington Examiner:

The half-brother of Rev. Al Sharpton, also an activist whose group participated in Saturday’s anti-gun March For Our Lives, has been charged in a Sunday shooting death in Dothan, Ala. Dothan police said that Rev. Kenneth Glasgow was the driver in a car linked to the murder of 23-year-old Breunia Jennings of Dothan by passenger Jamie Townes, 26. Dothan Police Chief Steve Parrish said that Glasgow and Townes allegedly searched for Jennings, who they believe had stolen Townes’ car. When they found her, Townes allegedly shot Jennings as she drove, hitting her in the head. She died later.

Again, the Left is just filled with role models for our young people.

Alanis Morissette wrote a song about things like this once. https://t.co/hSLqYd2o2o — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) March 27, 2018

Yes, yes she did.

And isn’t it ironic?

Don’t ya’ think?

Do as I say, not as I do/coz I'm a democrat and I'm better than you

Wut wut! I'm only working here til my mixtape drops… — Avian Soul (@AvianSoul1) March 27, 2018

Not a good look for Al.

Boy, he got the "looks" in the family! — Mark Monroe (@markmonroe233) March 27, 2018

Dude, that’s not saying much.

She wrote a song about things that weren’t ironic and this actually is ironic. — Andrew Kloster (@ARKloster) March 27, 2018

Excuse us, we were told there would be no math.

It’s absolutely hilariously ironic.

And they wonder why we make fun of them.

