You’d think these people would learn that picking a fight with Dana Loesch is never a good idea but oh no, they just keep on keepin’ on in their neverending plight to somehow shut her up.

Good luck with that, troglodytes.

Take, for instance, Mitch O’Farrell who appears to sit on the City Council for Los Angeles, CA. Whatever possessed Mitch to take a tweet-swing at Dana Loesch we’ll never know but as you can imagine, it didn’t end well for him.

@DLoesch -How will you spin this one? Will the @NRA stand by its earlier claims despite the facts? Maybe you’ll just return to attacking the Parkland High students and call it a day. https://t.co/YzKNz75S4e — Mitch O'Farrell (@MitchOFarrell) March 27, 2018

Mitch got very excited over Shannon Watts talking about how the gunman in Maryland killed himself because somehow that’s some sort of gotcha? And then the dirty jab about her attacking the Parkland students?

Dude.

“Return to attacking?” Provide proof of where that happened. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 27, 2018

Here we go.

Dude.

Again.

You specifically stated I did. I’m still waiting for that proof. Instead you gave me a link of an adult disagreeing with them. It is vulgar and anti-intellectual to present disagreement as persecution. So again, provide proof of your claim or retract. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 27, 2018

Yeah, that didn’t happen because she didn’t attack the students.

But nice try, Mitch. Time to walk away now.

And then this old BS from a Mitch fan:

Yes, it’s called having radio sponsors for whom you were so successful, they transitioned to tv. Sorry you aren’t valuable enough commercially to do the same. Be well. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 27, 2018

Be well.

That’s a nice way of saying GFYS, right?

Heh, we love Dana.

