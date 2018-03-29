Oh, Larry.

Larry, Larry, Larry.

Just no, man.

Seems Larry King thinks the Second Amendment was founded to fight off the slaves … no, we’re not making this up.

From TMZ:

Larry says he’s completely on board, adding that the antiquated provision needs to be rewritten due to unclear language … and also, because it’s “real” purpose is moot now.

He backs a widely discussed theory that the Second Amendment was pushed for by Southern senators who simply wanted to fend off potential slave uprisings. How about that?

In other news, old man yells at clouds.

Trending

Maybe it’s time for Larry to wander off into the sunset and take up a new hobby. We hear underwater basket weaving is calming.

They can spin spin spin, good point.

D’oh!

Fair.

Heh.

Sensing a theme here.

Truth like this might actually hurt Larry at this point.

Related:

BRUTAL: Kyle Kashuv SCHOOLED Morgan J. Freeman with Constitutional smackdown that’ll leave a mark

THAT’S a big JELLYFISH! Sean Spicier snags Kurt Eichenwald plus triggers a WORLD of stupid with #2A tweet

SHUT your pie hole! James Woods DROPS Dianne Feinstein for asking why Americans need an AR-15

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Kyle KashuvLarry KingSecond Amendment