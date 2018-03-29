Oh, Larry.

Larry, Larry, Larry.

Just no, man.

Seems Larry King thinks the Second Amendment was founded to fight off the slaves … no, we’re not making this up.

Uhm… no. It wasn't. And Mr. King worked for CNN, right? Go figure. https://t.co/IWCPD5H0Hm — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 29, 2018

From TMZ:

Larry says he’s completely on board, adding that the antiquated provision needs to be rewritten due to unclear language … and also, because it’s “real” purpose is moot now. He backs a widely discussed theory that the Second Amendment was pushed for by Southern senators who simply wanted to fend off potential slave uprisings. How about that?

In other news, old man yells at clouds.

Larry King covered the news for far longer than @KyleKashuv has been alive. Yet somehow the former doesn’t seem to know the difference between the origins of the #2A and of gun control while the latter continues to understand and defend individual liberties…🤔 https://t.co/Qg480aYGO9 — James Grant (@JamesGrantFL) March 29, 2018

Maybe it’s time for Larry to wander off into the sunset and take up a new hobby. We hear underwater basket weaving is calming.

I'm convinced liberals would make good taffy-pullers. — Maggie (@drillanwr) March 29, 2018

They can spin spin spin, good point.

Given Larry was around then, you'd think he'd have a clearer understanding… — Kieran 🛏️🕔☕🚽🚿🚘🏢💻🚘🏡🍗🛏️ eleison (@kierandill) March 29, 2018

D’oh!

Fair.

Kyle, Kyle, Kyle ..don’t question him. He was there! — D. Equitz (@dequitz) March 29, 2018

Heh.

Sensing a theme here.

"A man's rights rest in three boxes: the ballot box, the jury box, and the cartridge box."

– Frederick Douglass If only Larry King would’ve schooled the former slave, Douglass & set his mind straight about the 2A. He was around back then. — Rugged Indivisualist (@RIndivisualist) March 29, 2018

Truth like this might actually hurt Larry at this point.

