When we first saw this tweet pass through our timeline we thought, ‘Holy crap, is that Morgan Freeman?!’ Then we noticed the J (and thought to ourselves Morgan would likely never be this stupid on Twitter), did a search and discovered very quickly that it is a different Morgan.

From what we can gather he once directed a movie that did ok at Sundance? Otherwise, his claim to fame seems to be hating on Trump and apparently Dana Loesch.

Anti-gun lobbyists blame innocent, law-abiding gun owners more than the actual murderer in Parkland or the Sheriff for his incompetence and culpability. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 28, 2018

Seems truthful tweets and reality upset Morgan’s delicate sensibilities:

No, we are blaming YOU for flooding our country with 300M+ guns, which greatly ups the odds that a non-law-abiding owner will shoot up a school and murder 17 kids. Fuck you, @DLoesch https://t.co/kxc05zpiV4 — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) March 28, 2018

Dana is personally responsible for ‘flooding’ the country with hundreds of millions of guns?

Fascinating.

What a goombah.

Fact check: false. The constitution and founding fathers are what allowed this so called "flooding" you speak of. Non-law-abiding citizen that got a gun should have never had a gun, per existing federal law. Have you considered maybe calling for Coward of Broward to resign? https://t.co/lNFBMJS1xf — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 29, 2018

Now now, Kyle, we all know Morgan J. Freeman is far too busy pushing his narrative to actually understand how the Constitution works or to place blame on those truly at fault. FYI, Morgan didn’t have the nads to actually respond to Kyle, which doesn’t surprise us one bit.

The only "flooding" of guns occurred under Obama/Holder in Fast and Furious. — Good (Great) Purple (@ThePurpleCat16) March 29, 2018

If we wanna play Morgan’s game, true.

We. Love. This.

Why they refuse to hold the Sheriff responsible for anything or the FBI for that matter burns me up! They are not looking for solutions they are looking for the end of the 2nd Amendment!! — sherry smith (@sherry50waldie) March 29, 2018

Because it’s not convenient to their narrative.

If Morgan is going to blame the NRA for selling guns, he also has to blame people like Obama, HRC and David Hogg for their sensationalism which has sold many, many guns the last decade. — Politikow One (@OnePolitikow) March 29, 2018

Nobody sells more guns than gun grabbers.

So gosh, thanks, Morgan J. Freeman.

