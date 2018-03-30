Kurt Eichenwald sucks at a lot of things, but the biggest might be quitting while he’s behind. Check out what he tweeted earlier today:

Some conservative pundits will never understand -YES, attacking the Parkland kids personally, insulting HOW they said things rather than substance of what they say, is off limits. If you have nothing to add but invective and name-calling in ANY debate, you have nothing to add. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) March 30, 2018

Now check out what he tweeted a little later:

Literally the same day. — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) March 30, 2018

Kurt Eichenwald attacking children. pic.twitter.com/L3jIDrc89c — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) March 30, 2018

But Kurt isn't conservative, so he doesn't have to follow the rules he sets for others. /sarc — ❤️ Jayvie ❤️ (@OneFineJay) March 30, 2018

Guess he figured he could just delete it and his self-beclownment would end there. He figured wrong.

As if we needed more reason to point and laugh at @kurteichenwald … pic.twitter.com/gFxx9BqWSV — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) March 30, 2018

Kurt provides endless fodder for that.

WAIT! @KyleKashuv. I apologize. I thought you were someone else who keeps challenging me to a debate with insults. I probably have in the past. This is the first tweet where I know who you are. Nothing else I said is relevant. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) March 30, 2018

I owe an apology to @KyleKashuv. I have no idea how many times I have commented to him. There is a high school kid who has a podcast who keeps challenging me to debates with insults. I mixed up their names. Please ignore every tweet Ive sent. They were written for someone else. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) March 30, 2018

Suuuuuuuuuuuure, buddy.

FFS this guy is such a bad liar https://t.co/S5wYsPiT3C — WhigsnTwigs (@WhigsnTwigs) March 30, 2018

Seriously though, that apology is 1000 times lamer than Ingraham’s. — BT (@back_ttys) March 30, 2018

So, why should we be satisfied with it? After all:

But, @kurteichenwald, your apologies mean nothing, as we have recently learned from @davidhogg111. https://t.co/rdGMQl96IO — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 30, 2018

What’s good for the goose, and all that jazz.

He only apologized because he’s afraid of losing his job. Apology not accepted, and love thy neighbor, or something. pic.twitter.com/neBHm9Mcjb — BT (@back_ttys) March 30, 2018

Despite Laura Ingraham’s apology, advertisers are still dropping like flies from her show, all because she mocked David Hogg. Shouldn’t Kurt face the same consequences?

Hey @redsteeze, What are the odds the Parkland kids will call for Kurt to be fired and his sponsors boycotted?…🤔 pic.twitter.com/HF909IZjzU — 𝕯𝖆𝖛𝖎𝖉𝕾𝖆𝖓𝖙𝖆𝕮𝖆𝖗𝖑𝖆 🦇 (@VampSantaCarla) March 30, 2018

So, I presume this attack of @KyleKashuv is pushing @davidhogg111 and the rest of the Left to boycott Newsweek, right? I mean…that is what intellectual consistency would require. I'll be over here, in the corner, enjoying my popcorn. Thanks. 🍿 pic.twitter.com/bTILSKqLMB — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) March 30, 2018

Is Eichenwald sponsored by any Hentai publications or outlets we can all Boycott? — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) March 30, 2018

Guess it's time for MSNBC's advertisers to pull their ads. Them's the rules, right? pic.twitter.com/bkWCfOrx5W — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 30, 2018

As for @kurteichenwald …he apologized, but the rules are being written by @davidhogg111 …apologies aren't enough anymore, right? So Newsweek should fire Kurt…or we should boycott their advertisers. See how awful this game is?https://t.co/BYW4DDmQwK — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) March 30, 2018

C'mon @davidhogg111, this is where you call for a boycott against Kurt's advertisers because he's just apologizing to save his own ass. Don't forget to get your sister to demand the FLOTUS do something about his cyberbullying. https://t.co/wvgclUsGAn — High Capacity Rapid-Fire Ordy (@TheOpulentAmish) March 30, 2018

Hey @kurteichenwald is attacking Parkland student @KyleKashuv. I hope Media Matters and Don Lemon are prepared to explain why this makes him an evil hater of kids and gun violence victims. — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) March 30, 2018

Come on usual media obudsmen, call it out. Those are the rules — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) March 30, 2018

***

Update:

BOOM! Kyle Kashuv accepts Kurt Eichenwald's 'apology' — but does NOT let him off the hook https://t.co/dVpoawTybq — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 30, 2018

***

Related:

