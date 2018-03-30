Kurt Eichenwald sucks at a lot of things, but the biggest might be quitting while he’s behind. Check out what he tweeted earlier today:

Now check out what he tweeted a little later:

Guess he figured he could just delete it and his self-beclownment would end there. He figured wrong.

Trending

Kurt provides endless fodder for that.

Suuuuuuuuuuuure, buddy.

So, why should we be satisfied with it? After all:

What’s good for the goose, and all that jazz.

Despite Laura Ingraham’s apology, advertisers are still dropping like flies from her show, all because she mocked David Hogg. Shouldn’t Kurt face the same consequences?

***

Update:

***

Related:

‘You’re LYING.’ Kyle Kashuv OWNS ‘unhinged hypocrite’ Kurt Eichenwald, tells him to act like an ADULT

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: advertisersapologyboycottdavid hoggKurt EichenwaldKyle Kashuv