As Twitchy told you, Kurt Eichenwald took a pretty personal swipe at Kyle Kashuv — shortly after decrying personal attacks on Parkland students. Since David Hogg is apparently making the rules these days, some tweeters wondered if it’s time to call for a boycott of any companies who advertise with media outlets associated with Eichenwald.

Kashuv initially responded to Eichewald’s hypocrisy by fighting fire with fire:

Here's the sponsors for @MSNBC that we should now boycott. Smile Direct Club $640K

Jeep $540K

Proactiv $379K

Otezla $318K

Office Depot $288K

Cadillac $287K

Trivago $269K

Sleep Number $263K

Humira $261K

Omaha Steaks $244K — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 30, 2018

But Kashuv was just trying to make a point:

On a more serious note, Kurt: If you made a mistake and you’re truly sorry, apology accepted. We should all be more forgiving — including you (and others) of Laura Ingraham. When will you and MSNBC do the same for Laura? https://t.co/x8W5mkD85T — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 30, 2018

Well done, young man.

Others should take notes. https://t.co/BNcl2MVtrQ — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 30, 2018

Well done, Kyle. — Soapbox Pundit (@Soapbox_Pundit) March 30, 2018

This. @KyleKashuv is a class act. More should follow his example. https://t.co/VIkPdcoY5E — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 30, 2018

This, my friends, is how it is done. And note that Kyle also has made mistakes and had to apologize. That is how this works. https://t.co/bs6WbEtVIK — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) March 30, 2018

David Hogg could learn a lot from him. So could Kurt Eichenwald, for that matter.

I call on @kurteichenwald to publicly accept @IngrahamAngle apology to @davidhogg111 just as I accepted your apology. Mistakes happen. Doesn't mean it should be the end of their career. — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 30, 2018

You still haven't replied to my tweet — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 30, 2018

He’s getting to it, Kyle. Any day now, we’re sure.

Thanks. I did make a mistake. I wish I could remember the other kid's name. It's on my feed a couple of weeks back. Your followers responded exactly the same way the other kid's followers did. I know you are not responsible for your followers. But that is how I got confused. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) March 30, 2018

Does confusion also explain why Eichenwald thinks he can cut and run?

…but in the Laura issue – I'm neither forgiving nor unforgiving. Not my circus. What I DO support – and which too many people on the left are abandoning – is free speech. Laura is free to say what she wants. Still is. People are free to respond. She is free to apologize…. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) March 30, 2018

…the person she apologized to is free to accept it or not. It is a totally different situation if she was having a discussion with someone she thought was David Michaels, who ran onto her feed with insults a few weeks back. I don't tell anyone what to believe or what to think.. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) March 30, 2018

…what I DO say is that debate needs to be without invective, and on substance. That was my challenge to @benshapiro, which has gone ignored for weeks, but that this other kid with the podcast picked up. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) March 30, 2018

…and if you read what I wrote (accidentally) to you, think about the context – I had kept telling this kid to drop the invective and I would consider debating. But he wouldn't do it. So when I said "continue to disappoint" it was about him. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) March 30, 2018

What B.S. Aside from the “accidentally” nonsense, Eichenwald inserted himself into the Hogg-Ingraham affair.

Unbelievable. His timeline is full of tweets cheering on the mob going after Ingrahams advertisers. pic.twitter.com/xETDSHalm0 — BT (@back_ttys) March 30, 2018

They never consider the possibility of these stupid games backfiring on them. pic.twitter.com/QLTEz4Emwm — BT (@back_ttys) March 30, 2018

He doesn’t get to suddenly distance himself now that Kashuv is holding him accountable.

Still no acceptance of @IngrahamAngle apology, huh? Someone's acting like a hypocrite… https://t.co/0nmlt4Cv2f — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 30, 2018

Someone’s acting like Kurt Eichenwald.

Parting reminder:

It's a dangerous game. Don't be a hypocrite. When you are, watch how life bites you back. — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 30, 2018

***

Update:

Who’s up for a flashback?

Hopefully the Laura Ingraham blow-up will teach conservatives: You are not "debating" gun control when you insult survivors of a mass slaughter for advocating laws you dont agree with. You are just being infantile bullies. Wanna debate POLICY? Great. Wanna insult kids? Shut up. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) March 29, 2018

Oh yeah. Kurt Eichenwald is most definitely full of it.