Kurt Eichenwald is back in the news today thanks to his unhinged effort to paint Kyle Kashuv as emotionally disturbed. A lot of people are understandably wondering what Vanity Fair, where Eichenwald is a contributing editor, is going to take any action.

Well, about that:

Oof.

If that’s true, has anyone told Kurt?

The first was MSNBC. He only removed that from his Twitter bio last Friday.

 

It gets better, though. And by better we mean much, much weirder.

Is he a compulsive liar? Or just in deep denial?

What?

So it would seem.

The plot just keeps thickening.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and tweets.

***

Update:

Oh man:

Yeesh.

***

Update:

OK, seriously, what the hell is going on?

***

