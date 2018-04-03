Kurt Eichenwald is back in the news today thanks to his unhinged effort to paint Kyle Kashuv as emotionally disturbed. A lot of people are understandably wondering what Vanity Fair, where Eichenwald is a contributing editor, is going to take any action.

This is a 1,000 worse than anything Ingraham did to Hogg. Where are the media reporters demanding comment from Vanity Fair? https://t.co/LRKuC4tNhx — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) April 3, 2018

The messages slandering a teenage school shooting survivor as mentally deranged & admitting to having @KyleKashuv psychoanalyzed *in secret* were sent with a Vanity Fair LOGO at the bottom of the email. I'm trying to figure out how @VanityFair defends this behavior? This is bad pic.twitter.com/t2AEjLi7gp — Benny (@bennyjohnson) April 3, 2018

Well, about that:

This is obviously insane, but worth noting that Eichenwald is not on the VF masthead, and last published at VF in 2014 (he's listed in a more recent VF story as "Newsweek's Kurt Eichenwald") https://t.co/h8FEczmtW0 — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) April 3, 2018

Statement from a Vanity Fair spox: "Kurt Eichenwald is not a contributing editor at Vanity Fair." — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) April 3, 2018

If that’s true, has anyone told Kurt?

Well then maybe @VanityFair should have a word with him about why he has them in his signature? https://t.co/STPk9g9tlL — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) April 3, 2018

His twitter bio would argue otherwise — Dr. Evil (@ga_pharmer) April 3, 2018

Lol. So this is the second company within a week that he’s claimed to represent but no longer has an affiliation with. Yikes. — John Solano (@Solano_56) April 3, 2018

The first was MSNBC. He only removed that from his Twitter bio last Friday.

You’ve got to change your Twitter bio again, @kurteichenwald — John Solano (@Solano_56) April 3, 2018

Turns out Kurt is employed by the great… nowhere. Despite his "updated" bio saying he's with @VanityFair. Could it be he's a compulsive liar, @benshapiro? Maybe your wife, a real doctor, can do a psych analysis? pic.twitter.com/8RRCrqKDgV — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) April 3, 2018

Is he a compulsive liar? Or just in deep denial?

DM just now from @kurteichenwald: "I'm a contributing editor." 🤔 https://t.co/rs0ugB7JyN — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 3, 2018

Improperly stating professional affiliations on your Twitter bio should be grounds for verified status revocation if not outright ban. It really helps push distrust in media outlets that don't deserve it. https://t.co/8o6Jt34jim — neontaster 🚟 (@neontaster) April 3, 2018

Hmm wow who can you believe here? Vanity Fair or Kurt Eichenwald? pic.twitter.com/dy4rDeAYvz — Allan Smith (@akarl_smith) April 3, 2018

Someone's lying here right? — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) April 3, 2018

Vanity Fair spox to @maxwelltani just now: "Kurt Eichenwald is not a contributing editor at Vanity Fair." Kurt Eichenwald to @brianstelter just now: "I'm a contributing editor." pic.twitter.com/tmoS1mVbVf — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) April 3, 2018

There are more tentacles to this story than meets the eye. https://t.co/q6ToOHMY8H — Wittorical (@Wittorical) April 3, 2018

He is going nuts — Son A (@RealKamlalson) April 3, 2018

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and tweets.

Hell of a way to find out. I have been a contributing editor – contracted freelancer – with Vanity Fair for 6 years. I live in Dallas & have not been in contact with the new editor in charge. My contract expired and was not renewed. Called my friends there – all of them gone too. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) April 3, 2018

Yeesh.

To summarize, Kurt was a contributor for Vanity Fair, but hasn’t written for them since 2014. He assumes he’s still employed after not doing anything for Vanity Fair for 4 years. He still has “contributing editor, Vanity Fair” in his bio and is giving them a PR disaster. https://t.co/iTuxiOjLvX — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) April 3, 2018

At the rate Kurt's bio is having to be edited, pretty soon we'll have to question if he's even written a book, much less an NYT bestseller. https://t.co/wxZhAGl57U — High Capacity Rapid-Fire Ordy (@TheOpulentAmish) April 3, 2018

Eichenwald's email to me pic.twitter.com/FnbyB0dZgb — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) April 3, 2018

Pictured: Kurt Eichenwald finding out he just got fired. pic.twitter.com/pfdYO9iL9c — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 3, 2018

