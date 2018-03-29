As Twitchy told you, David Hogg has decided not to accept Laura Ingraham’s apology. That’s his prerogative, of course, and it’s not a reason in and of itself to call him out. You know what is, though? Couching his rejection of her apology in mindless gobbledygook like this:

I 100% agree an apology in an effort just to save your advertisers is not enough. I will only accept your apology only if you denounce the way your network has treated my friends and I️ in this fight. It’s time to love thy neighbor, not mudsling at children. https://t.co/H0yWs4zMGk — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) March 29, 2018

Hogg’s been getting dragged — rightly so — for talking out of both sides of his mouth. Hard to take someone seriously who says “love thy neighbor” with the same voice he used to call the NRA “pathetic f*ckers that want to keep killing our children.” And speaking of children, Kyle Kashuv has another bone to pick with Hogg:

Are you a child or are you an adult that can dictate policy? Pick one. https://t.co/3SUnPKXUQf — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 29, 2018

Boom.

mic drop. — Plausible Foolishness (@PFoolishness) March 29, 2018

This is my thought exactly. You don’t get to be treated as an adult only when people like you. — (((Kate))) (@kateinva) March 29, 2018

Kyle’s right, David: Either you’re a child who doesn’t get to weigh in on policy or you’re an adult who has to face the consequences of your actions. You can’t have it both ways, no matter how feverishly you spin.

He's a Schrodinger's Child. An adult when he needs to be, but suddenly a child if someone 'observes' him. — Robb Allen (the other one) (@ItsRobbAllen) March 29, 2018

Sorry, David, but that’s not how this works. That’s not how any of this works.

***

