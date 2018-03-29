As Twitchy told you, David Hogg has decided not to accept Laura Ingraham’s apology. That’s his prerogative, of course, and it’s not a reason in and of itself to call him out. You know what is, though? Couching his rejection of her apology in mindless gobbledygook like this:

Hogg’s been getting dragged — rightly so — for talking out of both sides of his mouth. Hard to take someone seriously who says “love thy neighbor” with the same voice he used to call the NRA “pathetic f*ckers that want to keep killing our children.” And speaking of children, Kyle Kashuv has another bone to pick with Hogg:

Kyle’s right, David: Either you’re a child who doesn’t get to weigh in on policy or you’re an adult who has to face the consequences of your actions. You can’t have it both ways, no matter how feverishly you spin.

Sorry, David, but that’s not how this works. That’s not how any of this works.

