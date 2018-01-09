Steve Bannon deserves pretty much all the mud being flung his way, but, well, if you’re gonna throw stones, you’d better make sure you’re not standing in a glass house.

Vox’s Zack Beauchamp evidently forgot that rule when he tweeted this:

The thing to keep in mind about Steve Bannon is that he styled himself a world-historical figure but his ideology was half-baked and his grasp on policy non-existent — Zack Beauchamp (@zackbeauchamp) January 9, 2018

Oh, Zack … bless your heart.

Deep thoughts from the Gaza bridge guy. https://t.co/IopvIT0qnv — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) January 9, 2018

Zack may as well have been talking about himself there.

non-existent like the Gaza bridge — Kevin Craig (@KC11A18A) January 9, 2018

***

