Steve Bannon deserves pretty much all the mud being flung his way, but, well, if you’re gonna throw stones, you’d better make sure you’re not standing in a glass house.

Vox’s Zack Beauchamp evidently forgot that rule when he tweeted this:

Oh, Zack … bless your heart.

Trending

Zack may as well have been talking about himself there.

***

Related:

Vox-er who ran with bogus Gaza bridge story urges skepticism about #MH17 crash

Udderly hilarious! Vox sucks at basic biology, gets milked for mockery

Missed it by THAT much! Vox’s Zack Beauchamp ‘completely botches’ Trump hit

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Steve BannonVoxZack Beauchamp