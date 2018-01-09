Steve Bannon deserves pretty much all the mud being flung his way, but, well, if you’re gonna throw stones, you’d better make sure you’re not standing in a glass house.
Vox’s Zack Beauchamp evidently forgot that rule when he tweeted this:
The thing to keep in mind about Steve Bannon is that he styled himself a world-historical figure but his ideology was half-baked and his grasp on policy non-existent
— Zack Beauchamp (@zackbeauchamp) January 9, 2018
Oh, Zack … bless your heart.
Deep thoughts from the Gaza bridge guy. https://t.co/IopvIT0qnv
— Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) January 9, 2018
Zack may as well have been talking about himself there.
non-existent like the Gaza bridge
— Kevin Craig (@KC11A18A) January 9, 2018
