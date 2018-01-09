Now that Steve Bannon is out at Breitbart News, the “Bannonfreude,” as some are calling it, is taking Twitter by storm.
Bannonfreude. https://t.co/lsWjTDn08T
Looks like all the efforts to woo the White House and the Mercers didn’t work. https://t.co/mgVeuV5Gvp Out of the White House, out of Breitbart, what’s left? 😂😂😂#Bannonfreude pic.twitter.com/7g7UzxATg6
Classic! President Bannon gets canned from Breibart #Bannonfreude
HuffPost is doing their part to get on that wagon, and we’ve gotta say, this is not half bad:
Leading @HuffPost right now. pic.twitter.com/VdRUhaZA9x
Ooooouuuuch.
Oh, that’s pretty good. https://t.co/Phi9qU24wS
Well played, HuffPo. Well played. https://t.co/j1dYow4R1w
