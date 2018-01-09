Now that Steve Bannon is out at Breitbart News, the “Bannonfreude,” as some are calling it, is taking Twitter by storm.

HuffPost is doing their part to get on that wagon, and we’ve gotta say, this is not half bad:

Ooooouuuuch.

