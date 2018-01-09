And there it is:
BREAKING: BANNON STEPPING DOWN FROM BREITBART NEWS. Story to follow.
— Jeremy W. Peters (@jwpetersNYT) January 9, 2018
Steve Bannon to Step Down From Breitbart Post – The New York Times https://t.co/X8j6GPSa70
— Nada Bakos (@nadabakos) January 9, 2018
More from Breitbart News:
Bannon said, “I’m proud of what the Breitbart team has accomplished in so short a period of time in building out a world-class news platform.”
According to Breitbart CEO Larry Solov, “Steve is a valued part of our legacy, and we will always be grateful for his contributions, and what he has helped us to accomplish.”
Well, that’s certainly one way to frame it …
Biff Tannen out at Breitling.
— Daniel Foster (@DanFosterType) January 9, 2018
“Stepping down.” pic.twitter.com/N6a7sqx0id
— Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) January 9, 2018
Bannon is out. He was telling people as late as this weekend that he wasn't leaving & would continue to thrive.
— Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) January 9, 2018
How the mighty have fallen.
Watching the news these days is like House of Cards meets Game of Thrones but in real life https://t.co/OjBV83GTwg
— Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) January 9, 2018