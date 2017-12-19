It’s official: the GOP’s tax bill has passed in the House. Shockingly, we might add, despite the reasonable argument against it by Nancy Pelosi:

House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi says GOP tax bill "is the worst bill to ever come to the floor of the House" — Alex Moe (@AlexNBCNews) December 19, 2017

Before it was just “one of the worst bills to be brought to the floor in the history of the United States.” Now, that it’s passed, it’s the worst bill in the history of ever.

"This GOP tax scam is simply theft — monumental, brazen theft from the American middle class and from every person who aspires to reach it," House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi says https://t.co/Q48trbEuGw pic.twitter.com/5wZifo3r1t — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 19, 2017

P.S. The GOP hates children:

Shamefully, Republicans were cheering against the children as they rob from their future and ransack the middle class to reward the rich #GOPTaxScam — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) December 19, 2017

Pelosi’s commentary is so insane, she robs us of the ability to satirize her https://t.co/iYYqcZIGcQ — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) December 19, 2017

Lawdy. Ain’t that the truth.

Slight overreaction — 👆🌹teo⚡️➕➕® (@_thomas_0606) December 19, 2017

This is such a wildly hyperbolic statement given how many bills have made it to the floor of the House in its history. It may be a terrible bill but these statements don't demonstrate how/why. — Lindsey Appiah (@LAppiah) December 19, 2017

Was Nancy born yesterday?

Wait… didn’t the Obamacare (ACA) bill come to the floor of the House? — Jay Vance (@thejayvance) December 19, 2017

Well that's cuz she never read the Obama care bill — Joeschmo (@thumperjoe1) December 19, 2017

Heh.

The Indian Removal Act of 1830 was pretty bad — Jeremy Sklarsky (@Sklarsky) December 19, 2017

Or, perhaps The Fugitive Slave Act of 1850. Also terrible, and probably worse than this tax bill. — Jeremy Sklarsky (@Sklarsky) December 19, 2017

Glowing praise for the Fugitive Slave Act https://t.co/tZfeIfyXBr — Griswold Christmas Vacation (@HashtagGriswold) December 19, 2017

…suggesting the fugitive slave act was a better bill to come to the house floor. — Jake R. (@jaker1419) December 19, 2017

Fuggitve slave act comes to mind — (((Josh stein🇺🇸🇮🇱))) (@Joshste80950256) December 19, 2017

The Fugitive Slave Act sighs in relief. The Alien and Sedition Acts exit the stage. We have a new champion. https://t.co/0yRlOtNY4X — David French (@DavidAFrench) December 19, 2017

Alien and Sedition Acts. Fugitive Slave Act. The Smith Act. And those are just the ones I thought of in the past 10 seconds https://t.co/yJYptseSht — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) December 19, 2017

This bill cuts taxes for 80% of Americans. Other bills have criminalized dissent & mandated the return of escaped human being slaves to their oppressors. But you do you, Nance. https://t.co/OfUmm0cnpc — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) December 19, 2017

The girl can’t help it.

I wish contemporary politicians would stop saying this sort of thing. https://t.co/7wfzJ0wJKS — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) December 19, 2017

But then what else would they do all day?

If Nancy really believes this, then I can imagine no better reason to support it. She’s wrong about nearly everything. — Charlie Wagner (@FuriousShepherd) December 19, 2017

Editor's note: This post has been updated with an additional tweet.

