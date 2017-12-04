After calling the GOP tax reform bill “the end of the world” and “Armageddon” on Monday, Rep. Nancy Pelosi really hadn’t left herself much wiggle room, but she still managed to double down in her comments on Twitter and on the House floor, calling it one of the worst bills in the history of the country.

Wow, the worst in the history of the U.S. Congress? That’s even longer than Pelosi’s been around making idiotic statements.

Trending

Didn’t you hear her earlier, Ben? It’s THE END OF THE WORLD.

What?

* * *

Related:

Oh, the HUMANITY! Nancy Pelosi takes the prize for HOTTEST tax reform take

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #GOPTaxBill#GOPTaxScamBen ShapiroNancy PelosiTax Billworst in history