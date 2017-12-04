After calling the GOP tax reform bill “the end of the world” and “Armageddon” on Monday, Rep. Nancy Pelosi really hadn’t left herself much wiggle room, but she still managed to double down in her comments on Twitter and on the House floor, calling it one of the worst bills in the history of the country.

The #GOPTaxScam is one of the worst bills to be brought to the floor in the history of the United States. We will fight with everything we have to stop this bill from becoming the law of the land. — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) December 4, 2017

Nancy Pelosi talking tax on House Floor goes full Trump: "this bill is the worst bill in the history of the US congress." — Andrew Adair (@acadair) December 5, 2017

Wow, the worst in the history of the U.S. Congress? That’s even longer than Pelosi’s been around making idiotic statements.

Nancy Pelosi is on a roll today! https://t.co/PgJDKbMMqD — TheHorsePundit (@TheHorsePundit) December 5, 2017

Thoughts on the Fugitive Slave Act, Nancy? https://t.co/eZCsxzKzgh — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 5, 2017

Didn’t you hear her earlier, Ben? It’s THE END OF THE WORLD.

I don't know Nancy, I think all those Fugitive Slave laws were pretty bad but that's just me. https://t.co/vvjuDP2eSY — FIRE BRIAN KELLY (@IrishJedi423) December 5, 2017

Tax bill worse than the Indian removal act? https://t.co/0cOnsFSKaN — Jared Winkles (@TheRealWinkles) December 5, 2017

The Fugitive Slave Act, Indian Removal Act, Jin Crow laws…need I go on? https://t.co/AviCuNROT4 — Mark Jennings (@mark_law_jen) December 5, 2017

The original thirteenth amendment would have permanently cemented slavery. https://t.co/CpMUlT6Hxg — Avi Woolf, Elitist🌍 (@AviWoolf) December 5, 2017

There’s literally a bill from the 1880s called the Chinese Exclusion Act Nancy https://t.co/Csw5HApQkr — Ben Martin (@BenMartin316) December 5, 2017

Public Law 503…Indian Removal Act…Alien and Sedition Acts…Fugitive Slave Act Of 1850…Alien Registration Act Of 1940…Espionage Act And Sedition Act… …none compare to this! WE ALL GOIN' TO DIE PEOPLES!!!! ☠️☠️☠️ https://t.co/6dYSqfXenC — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) December 5, 2017

Democrats are like the boy who cried wolf. Sooner or later, all this fear mongering and complaining will fall on deaf ears. https://t.co/qi4UFyb6bu — sky (@SkylerCFelix) December 5, 2017

What?

But we have to pass it to know what’s in it. https://t.co/wbLo3tJIOU — Ilya Shapiro (@ishapiro) December 5, 2017

I would like to introduce you to Obamacare. https://t.co/Vaer85WvzC — JB 🇺🇸👷🏻 (@Texan765) December 5, 2017

This is offensive hyperbole from Pelosi. So many Democrats are being so irresponsible on this. Debate policy. https://t.co/1dKdPRNylj — Jeff (@Jeffdoug89) December 5, 2017

