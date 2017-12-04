10,000 people dead? 15,000 people dead? Try SEVEN BILLION. Because according to Nancy Pelosi, the GOP tax reform plan will be the end of the world as we know it:

“This is Armageddon,” @NancyPelosi says about the republican tax bill. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) December 4, 2017

Pelosi describes GOP tax bill as “the end of the world. This is Armageddon” — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 4, 2017

Pelosi disputes claim by @APAndrewTaylor that tax bill is not the end of the world. “No it is the end of the world … this is Armageddon.” — Erica Werner (@ericawerner) December 4, 2017

Oh, the humanity!

This rhetoric is not helpful — Zach Gluckow (@ZachGluckow) December 4, 2017

… Isn't helping Pelosi's side I mean. Because as a right wing hack, I can already tell you how right wing hacks will use this every time there's even minimally positive news about the bill: "#Armageddon!!!" — Griswold Christmas Vacation (@HashtagGriswold) December 4, 2017

She literally can’t help herself. She is beyond help. Just like the Democratic Party.

This morning it was only thousands will die…….Now the end of all life on planet earth. 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/w4cqc2TNyT — Judson McCulloch (@JudsonMcCulloch) December 4, 2017

We don’t wanna miss a thing.

This seems a bit of an overreach, no? — jane doe (@justjudee) December 4, 2017

We were told on Saturday that Republicans killed millions of people overnight. Now we're told this tax bill is Armageddon. I can't wait to hear what it is next week. I still don't like this bill, but come on… we've all survived worse. https://t.co/SolGYqlE5m — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) December 4, 2017

And I feel fine. — Justin (@KeystoneObsrvr) December 4, 2017

Seriously, for God's sake! Get a grip! — Silent B Good (@SilentBGood) December 4, 2017

