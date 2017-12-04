10,000 people dead? 15,000 people dead? Try SEVEN BILLION. Because according to Nancy Pelosi, the GOP tax reform plan will be the end of the world as we know it:

Oh, the humanity!

Trending

She literally can’t help herself. She is beyond help. Just like the Democratic Party.

We don’t wanna miss a thing.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with video.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: armageddonNancy Pelositax reform