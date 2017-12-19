It’s pretty heated in the House. How heated, you ask? Well, so heated that this happened:
House protesters gone wild: woman takes her top off in the gallery of the House protesting tax vote.
— Anna Palmer (@apalmerdc) December 19, 2017
Oh, my.
Wow… Paul Ryan really knows how ta throw a party, right ? https://t.co/XyH4DfXuec
— LukeLaGrange (@mgcat) December 19, 2017
No kidding.
CSPAN Gone Wild! https://t.co/cWpBzpO9FX
— Liars Never Win (@liars_never_win) December 19, 2017
MA’AM CALM YOUR TITS https://t.co/Zjcbd0UJ8u
— Will (@Oil_Guns_Merica) December 19, 2017
Bout to start telling women at the bar that I’m about to vote on tax reform https://t.co/Zjcbd0UJ8u
— Will (@Oil_Guns_Merica) December 19, 2017
Never say Nancy Pelosi isn't committed to the cause. https://t.co/Y9njRQue60
— Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) December 19, 2017
Ewww. Stop. STOP RIGHT NOW.
Anyway, now that the bill has actually passed in the House:
House passes tax reform pic.twitter.com/feuZu5RUjY
— Rachel del Guidice (@LRacheldG) December 19, 2017
We’ll no doubt see a lot more toplessness.
Knowing the typical House protester, this wasn't nearly as exciting as it sounds. https://t.co/Pwa7YJlUSN
— Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) December 19, 2017
Still, it my be exciting enough for some people:
[Al Franken stampedes, making honking gestures] https://t.co/CGIKno0JPn
— Cuffy (@CuffyMeh) December 19, 2017
Al Franken will invite her to the Senate. https://t.co/utE2ccXtxD
— BT (@back_ttys) December 19, 2017