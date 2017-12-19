It’s pretty heated in the House. How heated, you ask? Well, so heated that this happened:

House protesters gone wild: woman takes her top off in the gallery of the House protesting tax vote. — Anna Palmer (@apalmerdc) December 19, 2017

Oh, my.

Wow… Paul Ryan really knows how ta throw a party, right ? https://t.co/XyH4DfXuec — LukeLaGrange (@mgcat) December 19, 2017

No kidding.

CSPAN Gone Wild! https://t.co/cWpBzpO9FX — Liars Never Win (@liars_never_win) December 19, 2017

Bout to start telling women at the bar that I’m about to vote on tax reform https://t.co/Zjcbd0UJ8u — Will (@Oil_Guns_Merica) December 19, 2017

Never say Nancy Pelosi isn't committed to the cause. https://t.co/Y9njRQue60 — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) December 19, 2017

Ewww. Stop. STOP RIGHT NOW.

Anyway, now that the bill has actually passed in the House:

House passes tax reform pic.twitter.com/feuZu5RUjY — Rachel del Guidice (@LRacheldG) December 19, 2017

We’ll no doubt see a lot more toplessness.

Knowing the typical House protester, this wasn't nearly as exciting as it sounds. https://t.co/Pwa7YJlUSN — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) December 19, 2017

Still, it my be exciting enough for some people: