Over the weekend, we learned that the injuries Rand Paul sustained when he was assaulted at his home by a neighbor were apparently more serious than initial reports suggested.

This afternoon, Sen. Paul confirmed it:

I appreciate all of the support from everyone. A medical update: final report indicates six broken ribs & new X-ray shows a pleural effusion — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) November 8, 2017

Wow.

God Bless and get well soon! — OBX Doc (@timkling) November 8, 2017

Yikes! Get better soon, Senator. — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) November 8, 2017

We wish you a speedy and full recovery. This never should have happened. — Bill Heller (@noturbine) November 8, 2017

Our best wishes for a quick recovery. Prayers for your protection! 🙏 — Patricia Anthony (@AreUforgiven) November 8, 2017

Get well soon sir. — Scott H. (@combatathlete75) November 8, 2017

I'm so sorry! Praying for a complete and speedy recovery. — Meeshe S. (@Meeshe3) November 8, 2017

Politically I oppose you 50% of the time. I endorse your speedy recovery 100% . I hope you are better fast. — wendylee (@TELLOL) November 8, 2017

Prayers for quick and complete healing! — Scot Turner (@Scot23) November 8, 2017

Get well soon! — Sharon Eckman (@SharonEckman2) November 8, 2017

My goodness! I️ pray that you have a speedy recovery. Take care Senator! — Nikki Proverbs31 (@NikkiProverbs31) November 8, 2017

OMG. Best wishes for a speedy recovery. — Jo Anne moretti (@JoAnneMoretti) November 8, 2017

Get well soon, Senator Paul https://t.co/K3Ai4wmM34 — John Hayward (@Doc_0) November 8, 2017

Amen.

***

Related:

Blindsided: Sen. Rand Paul assaulted in his home in Bowling Green; Updated

‘Can lead to life-threatening injuries’: Rand Paul’s ‘minor injury’ not so minor after all

TURF WAR: Was Sen. Rand Paul assaulted by a neighbor over landscaping?

Oops: Daily Beast journalist posts Rand Paul’s home address after alleged assault