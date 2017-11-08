Over the weekend, we learned that the injuries Rand Paul sustained when he was assaulted at his home by a neighbor were apparently more serious than initial reports suggested.

This afternoon, Sen. Paul confirmed it:

Wow.

Amen.

***

