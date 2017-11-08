Over the weekend, we learned that the injuries Rand Paul sustained when he was assaulted at his home by a neighbor were apparently more serious than initial reports suggested.
This afternoon, Sen. Paul confirmed it:
I appreciate all of the support from everyone. A medical update: final report indicates six broken ribs & new X-ray shows a pleural effusion
— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) November 8, 2017
Wow.
God Bless and get well soon!
— OBX Doc (@timkling) November 8, 2017
Yikes! Get better soon, Senator.
— Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) November 8, 2017
We wish you a speedy and full recovery. This never should have happened.
— Bill Heller (@noturbine) November 8, 2017
Our best wishes for a quick recovery. Prayers for your protection! 🙏
— Patricia Anthony (@AreUforgiven) November 8, 2017
Get well soon sir.
— Scott H. (@combatathlete75) November 8, 2017
I'm so sorry! Praying for a complete and speedy recovery.
— Meeshe S. (@Meeshe3) November 8, 2017
Politically I oppose you 50% of the time. I endorse your speedy recovery 100% . I hope you are better fast.
— wendylee (@TELLOL) November 8, 2017
Prayers for quick and complete healing!
— Scot Turner (@Scot23) November 8, 2017
Get well soon!
— Sharon Eckman (@SharonEckman2) November 8, 2017
My goodness! I️ pray that you have a speedy recovery. Take care Senator!
— Nikki Proverbs31 (@NikkiProverbs31) November 8, 2017
OMG. Best wishes for a speedy recovery.
— Jo Anne moretti (@JoAnneMoretti) November 8, 2017
Get well soon, Senator Paul https://t.co/K3Ai4wmM34
— John Hayward (@Doc_0) November 8, 2017
Amen.
***
