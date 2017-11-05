Yesterday it was reported in the media that Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky received a “minor injury” after an attack by a neighbor.

Well, it turns out that “minor injury” wasn’t so minor after all:

This is much more serious than what was reported yesterday:

And this “life-threatening” quote is from the AP article:

Exit question: How did authorities decide on the charges if the injury is this severe?

Wow. What else aren’t we being told right now?

Trending

 

***

Related:

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Rand Paul