Yesterday it was reported in the media that Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky received a “minor injury” after an attack by a neighbor.
Well, it turns out that “minor injury” wasn’t so minor after all:
Sen. Rand Paul recovering from 5 broken ribs following assault at his home, senior adviser says. https://t.co/bGwn2EqWgH
This is much more serious than what was reported yesterday:
Five BROKEN RIBS? So much for minor injuries. Attacker should go to prison for a long damn time. https://t.co/rLVGfJcCjf
And this “life-threatening” quote is from the AP article:
3 of them are displaced fractures. Can be life threatening. This is NOT minor injury. https://t.co/kbjeAcKsOk
ow, mine were in place.. those are punching lungs
Exit question: How did authorities decide on the charges if the injury is this severe?
"misdemeanor fourth-degree assault with a minor injury" "minor" means different things, I guess
Wow. What else aren’t we being told right now?
