Yesterday it was reported in the media that Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky received a “minor injury” after an attack by a neighbor.

Well, it turns out that “minor injury” wasn’t so minor after all:

Sen. Rand Paul recovering from 5 broken ribs following assault at his home, senior adviser says. https://t.co/bGwn2EqWgH — The Associated Press (@AP) November 5, 2017

This is much more serious than what was reported yesterday:

Five BROKEN RIBS? So much for minor injuries. Attacker should go to prison for a long damn time. https://t.co/rLVGfJcCjf — Dan Gainor (@dangainor) November 5, 2017

And this “life-threatening” quote is from the AP article:

3 of them are displaced fractures. Can be life threatening. This is NOT minor injury. https://t.co/kbjeAcKsOk — LaurieAnn (@mooshakins) November 5, 2017

ow, mine were in place.. those are punching lungs — DaveinTexas (@DaveinTexas) November 5, 2017

Exit question: How did authorities decide on the charges if the injury is this severe?

"misdemeanor fourth-degree assault with a minor injury" "minor" means different things, I guess — Joe Paulson (@JoePaulson2) November 5, 2017

Wow. What else aren’t we being told right now?

