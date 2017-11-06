Ed Morrissey over at Twitchy sister site Hot Air has a piece summing up what we know about the “minor” assault on Sen. Rand Paul at his home that left him with five broken ribs. Was the attack politically motivated?

Politically motivated? FBI investigating attack on Rand Paul https://t.co/R4DgzUm1zR pic.twitter.com/PnsxYTlJLQ — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) November 6, 2017

Those who know alleged assailant Rene Boucher describe him as a socialist and “pretty much the opposite of Rand Paul in every way.” However, Jonathan Martin of the New York Times is hearing that the assault might have had more to do with landscaping than politics.

Two Kentuckians tell me Rand’s neighborhood fracas stemmed from a dispute over some sort of planting or flora issue around the properties — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) November 6, 2017

That kind of … makes sense? Political differences can boil just under the surface, but neighbors and their yards? That’s a volatile combination. Or is Martin just doing what he can to downplay any political motivation?

Absurd motive emerges in attack on Sen Paul https://t.co/B3uYUg52T6 — Erik Wasson (@elwasson) November 6, 2017

I don't think this should qualify as a well-sourced report. https://t.co/DLCsFOrQz6 — (((Pete Kaliner))) (@PeteKaliner) November 6, 2017

Best plotline of 2017. Going on record. https://t.co/n74cPsxEda — Syd Sarachan (@sydsarachan) November 6, 2017

Which explains why DC GOP types aren't making a big deal about this. https://t.co/M0RMCkaBkt — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) November 6, 2017

Story gets weirder and weirder by the minute. https://t.co/axsWy53eAI — Andrew Desiderio (@desiderioDC) November 6, 2017

Suburbia is crazy guys. This is why I will never live in it. https://t.co/hFCG3Kc7p3 — Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily) November 6, 2017

Suburban gardening is no joke. https://t.co/IDcHAJQ2Km — Kim Severson (@kimseverson) November 6, 2017

This is one of the strongest arguments I’ve ever heard for city living. https://t.co/qQudY8EEbX — (((Jeremy Posner))) (@jmp_nyc) November 6, 2017

I just texted someone that it probably has to do with Rand mowing over some plants on a disputed border https://t.co/FHimWIEfKq — mr. mad online (@earlmanwich) November 6, 2017

Five broken ribs over a shrub? They do things differently in gated communities, I guess. https://t.co/2uc55gOqjW — Paul Constant (@paulconstant) November 6, 2017

Not an uncommon issue among neighbors https://t.co/tsHkTbdljk — Jake (@RantinArkansan) November 6, 2017

who among us https://t.co/e3M7q6A0hz — Josh McCrain (@joshmccrain) November 6, 2017

I'll bet $10 it was bamboo. It's always the bamboo. https://t.co/5P3kg0YjYh — Nick Wingfield (@nickwingfield) November 6, 2017

throw down over a Fern? https://t.co/AGYL5jd3Qf — DanRiehl (@DanRiehl) November 6, 2017

tried to tell y’all about the hydrangea brawls, didn’t we https://t.co/WBorNBmYq1 — Holly Anderson (@HollyAnderson) November 6, 2017

YOU MESS UP THE RHODODENDRONS AND ILL MESS UP YOUR FACE https://t.co/LWmmnm8g5i — Brian Floyd (@BrianMFloyd) November 6, 2017

so they were fighting over weed. https://t.co/LN5MB73sdF — lars (@larsloving) November 6, 2017

I knew it, it was about the reefer. https://t.co/T9FrrkvaXX — BT (@back_ttys) November 6, 2017

gonna assume this is weed-related until I see proof otherwise https://t.co/x3u0amKuc3 — Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) November 6, 2017

guess you could say this was a 😎 turf war https://t.co/5AjJGfuVYF — stringsays (@stringsays_) November 6, 2017

This is the true libertarian moment https://t.co/ghGie1XqmM — fake boos (@jesseltaylor) November 6, 2017

libertarians feel very strongly about the bud https://t.co/mein2eZ3k3 — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) November 6, 2017

I mean, my friend from Kentucky told me people are serious about their lawns down there, BUT FOLKS THIS IS RIDICULOUS https://t.co/VO5wGnS7a1 — nuanced opinion guy (@charles_kinbote) November 6, 2017

I call BS. You don't physically attack a US Senator over a flora dispute, neighbor or not. https://t.co/31tiHBvwvZ — Rebecca B (@starboard_light) November 6, 2017

Shrubbery. 5 broken ribs over shrubbery. https://t.co/6dVzkBnLJ5 — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) November 6, 2017

The truth is always more spectacular and salacious and bizarre than anyone anticipated https://t.co/BBJ4z6tQs1 — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) November 6, 2017

Stay tuned … the FBI is on the case. And by the way — despite what you might have read from progressives after the Texas church shooting, Paul does appreciate the thoughts and prayers.

Kelley and I appreciate the overwhelming support after Friday’s unfortunate event. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) November 5, 2017

