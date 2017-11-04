First things first: Sen. Rand Paul is fine. But still …

Kentucky State Police say a neighbor of Paul has been jailed for fourth-degree assault.

Daniel Pike, the managing editor of the Bowling Green Daily News, has more:

Don Sergent reports:

A Bowling Green man was arrested Friday and charged with fourth-degree assault following an incident at the Bowling Green home of U.S. Sen. Rand Paul.

Rene Boucher, 59, is in the Warren County Regional Jail in lieu of a $5,000 bond, according to online jail records available Saturday afternoon.

Paul suffered minor injuries, according to a news release from Kentucky State Police Post 3 in Bowling Green, which did not describe the circumstances surrounding the incident.

* * *

Update:

WNKY TV reports that the attack was politically motivated:

Also, Chuck Ross of The Daily Caller has tracked down some information on the suspect from social media.

He writes:

A Facebook account that appears to be maintained by Boucher contains numerous anti-Donald Trump postings.

On May 17, Boucher posted, “May Robert Mueller fry Trump’s gonads,” a reference to the former FBI director’s investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian government.

There are no postings on the account about Paul, though there are many others that criticize Republicans in general.

Twitchy will update this post if further details become available.

* * *

 

