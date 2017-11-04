First things first: Sen. Rand Paul is fine. But still …

Rand Paul has been assaulted at his home. Welcome to politics 2017.

Kentucky State Police say a neighbor of Paul has been jailed for fourth-degree assault.

Kentucky State Police: Man who assaulted Rand Paul at Paul's home was an acquaintance

Kentucky State Police say Rene Boucher is accused of assaulting U.S. Sen. Rand Paul. pic.twitter.com/VFHBi78BuA

Daniel Pike, the managing editor of the Bowling Green Daily News, has more:

Kentucky State Police say BG man is accused of assaulting U.S. Sen. Rand Paul. More soon at https://t.co/0e4oaL9gA7 . pic.twitter.com/VODOihjrCa

Statement from Paul spokeswoman @kelseyc00per : "Senator Paul was blindsided and the victim of an assault. … 1/2

"… The assailant was arrested and it is now a matter for the police. Senator Paul is fine.” 2/2

Don Sergent reports:

A Bowling Green man was arrested Friday and charged with fourth-degree assault following an incident at the Bowling Green home of U.S. Sen. Rand Paul.

Rene Boucher, 59, is in the Warren County Regional Jail in lieu of a $5,000 bond, according to online jail records available Saturday afternoon.

Paul suffered minor injuries, according to a news release from Kentucky State Police Post 3 in Bowling Green, which did not describe the circumstances surrounding the incident.