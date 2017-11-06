If there’s one thing Democratic Coalition co-founder and Resistance™ leader Scott Dworkin hates, it’s the politicization of a tragedy. Unless he’s the one doing the politicizing, that is.

MTV’s Chet Cannon couldn’t help but notice that despite Dworkin’s shaming of Trump for “politicizing” last week’s deadly terrorist attack in New York City:

Dworkin was more than happy to politicize yesterday’s deadly mass shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas:

What’s up with that?

Dworkin also tweeted this after the Las Vegas shooting:

Gosh, it’s almost as if he’s a flaming hypocrite who will seize on any opportunity to use innocent victims to his political advantage.

Almost as if he cares more about pushing his agenda than he does about human lives.

It’s getting harder and harder to argue with that.

Almost.

