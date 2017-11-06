If there’s one thing Democratic Coalition co-founder and Resistance™ leader Scott Dworkin hates, it’s the politicization of a tragedy. Unless he’s the one doing the politicizing, that is.

MTV’s Chet Cannon couldn’t help but notice that despite Dworkin’s shaming of Trump for “politicizing” last week’s deadly terrorist attack in New York City:

It’s the morning after the NYC terrorist attack & Trump’s already politicizing it like the disgusting & deranged little boy he is. https://t.co/R6vohWOmyi — Scott Dworkin (@funder) November 1, 2017

Dworkin was more than happy to politicize yesterday’s deadly mass shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas:

Yes, I’m going to “politicize” the shit out of the mass murder of 20 innocent people in Texas. Deal with it.#USGunBuyback #GunControlNOW — Scott Dworkin (@funder) November 5, 2017

If by “politicize” you mean I’m gonna fight to get as many guns off the street via a national buyback program & a machine gun ban, then yes. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) November 5, 2017

What’s up with that?

“Yes, I’m going to politicize the mass murder in Texas” -Guy telling others not to politicize NYC terror attack days ago pic.twitter.com/RRnIoXUIIn — Chet Cannon (@Chet_Cannon) November 6, 2017

Dworkin also tweeted this after the Las Vegas shooting:

If “politicizing” the shooting in Vegas includes me bashing Republicans for their horrible leadership & insane gun laws, count me in. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) October 2, 2017

Gosh, it’s almost as if he’s a flaming hypocrite who will seize on any opportunity to use innocent victims to his political advantage.

Only when it fits their agenda — Michelle Finley (@Smichellefinley) November 6, 2017

Almost as if he cares more about pushing his agenda than he does about human lives.

Hypocrisy at its finest — Shannon Lee (@trulyblessed102) November 6, 2017

What a hypocrite! — Aaron Jarrett (@ajarrett20) November 6, 2017

Great hypocrisy catch there. They swim in it. — Jesse Helms (@goalinestand78) November 6, 2017

If it weren't for double standards liberals would have no standards at all. — Daniel (@ddwalk34) November 6, 2017

It’s getting harder and harder to argue with that.

It’s almost like he has no principles — (()Darryl Revok()) (@DaddyPaulRuth) November 6, 2017

Almost.

***

