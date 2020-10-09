C-SPAN’s Steve Scully may have accidentally publicly reached out to Anthony Scaramucci for advice despite being scheduled to moderate the second presidential debate and then tried to bury any evidence of that, but did you know he’s actually a really great guy and consummate professional once you get to know him?

As anyone who watches @cspan knows, @SteveScully is a fine and fair journalist. One of the very best. — Karen Tumulty (@ktumulty) October 9, 2020

Agree. — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) October 9, 2020

Beyond ridiculous! Steve Scully is eminently fair. Anybody who watches CSPAN knows that. Trump obviously doesn't spend time there–not enough bile for his tastes. https://t.co/X4leLCl5KK — Larry Sabato (@LarrySabato) October 9, 2020

Day after day my friend Steve Scully sits on C-SPAN & listens to every single opinion in America. I've told him often 'I don't know how you do it.' Pretty amazing a random tweet goes out & the right-wing immediately – as if coordinated – goes after him. That's all Trump has left. — Jim Heath (@JimHeathTV) October 9, 2020

REPUBLICANS POUNCE!

This has nothing to do with the hack, but Steve Scully is probably one of the best journalists in Washington. Great dude, watched him for years on Washington Journal. — Ethan Ralph (@TheRalphRetort) October 9, 2020

FACT — if Steve Scully says he didn't send it you can take it to the bank. Period. Anyone who questions him or makes accusations is a damn liar. https://t.co/W8Ri1TyWWz — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) October 9, 2020

Anyone online is vulnerable to hacking. Steve Scully is a real journalist, remember those? I want to see @SteveScully host the next #PresidentialDebate no matter how hard MAGAts want to stop it from happening #Debates2020 https://t.co/Uxv0HVYB4x — The Terror of Dublin🎃#WearAMask😷#BidenHarris2020 (@taradublinrocks) October 9, 2020

Only Trump & Company can fold @cspan's @SteveScully into one of their "out to get the president" conspiracy theories. https://t.co/waN5mEq6kS — Julian Zelizer (@julianzelizer) October 9, 2020

Come on, everyone knows that @SteveScully is the calmest, most decent and least partisan person in Washington, DC. https://t.co/cDhx5C21RZ — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) October 9, 2020

For my 2 cents, @SteveScully is a great guy and a fair person. The automatic assumption that he is biased for having interned for @JoeBiden years ago is flawed. Having watched him for decades, he will be fair to all. Have you met him, sir? https://t.co/5eW9Giv0l2 — Ron Christie (@Ron_Christie) October 9, 2020

Calling Steve Scully a "Never Trumper" is the kind of absurd comedy I will enjoy as Trump undergoes his political collapse. Scully is the epitome of the self-effacing school of Brian Lamb &CSPAN. A consummate professional, entirely opaque as to political beliefs. Never about him. — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 9, 2020

The idea that Steve Scully is some sort of sleeper NeverTrump partisan hack is among the most absurd campaign meta stories and there are a number of people pushing it who absolutely know better. — Sam Stein (@samstein) October 9, 2020

Yeah, who are we going to believe? Surely the media are more trustworthy than our own lying eyes.

I'm not as cozy with him as y'all are, and I'll give you props for not insulting anyone's intelligence by pushing the hacking claim, but any word on why he was tweeting a rabid anti-Trump activist for counsel on how to respond to Trump? https://t.co/pjB3TXl6R5 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 9, 2020

Hey, he was hacked, remember? That’s the Commission on Presidential Debates’ story, that’s C-SPAN’s story, and it’s good enough for Anthony Scaramucci himself:

I accept @SteveScully at his word. Let’s not cancel anymore people from our culture for absolutely something like this. It’s insignificant. He is an objective journalist. — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) October 9, 2020

So leave Steve Scully alone! The Guardians of Truth command you!

I haven’t counted, but it seems like @SteveScully has way fewer journalists vouching for his integrity this time than he did last time. — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) October 9, 2020

Last time? So this has happened before, then?

I apologize for some earlier TWEETS…account was hacked…those tweets did not come from me. Thanks all for alerting me. SS — Steve Scully (@SteveScully) March 9, 2013

Man, his hackers are almost as bad as Joy Reid’s!

Editor’s note: The headline of this post has been amended to reflect that Steve Scully has claimed he was “hacked” before.