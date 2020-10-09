C-SPAN journo Steve Scully had a tweet to Anthony Scaramucci posted last night for several hours before it was deleted. Scully, who was scheduled to moderate the second presidential debate (that might not happen), claimed that he’d been hacked, and the Commission on Presidential Debates co-chair also said that’s what happened. But all that at this point is based on Scully’s claim.

Meanwhile, C-SPAN came out with their own statement about what’s happened:

The words of the day are now “extreme” and “skepticism”!

And will they follow up with the results of their “investigation”?

The skepticism couldn’t possibly run deeper:

Weird, right?

