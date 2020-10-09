As we told you last night, C-SPAN political director Steve Scully — the guy who’s set to moderate the second presidential debate — asked Anthony Scaramucci a question that he probably didn’t mean to be public.

What’s even more interesting is that Scully deleted his tweet:

Trending

Welp.

Funny you should ask! Scully is clearly very scared of how all of this looks, because he went a little overboard trying to clean up his mess:

Awww, don’t be like that, Steve.

How embarrassing for him. But will it be embarrassing enough for the debate commission to find someone else to moderate the debate?

Can’t wait to find out just how awesome they are.

***

Update:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Anthony Scaramuccideleteddeleted tweetSteve Scullytwitter