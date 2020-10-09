The sad, strange saga of Steve Scully just keeps getting better.

After getting caught appearing to coordinate with Anthony Scaramucci — which is not a great look for a guy who’s supposed to moderate the next presidential debate — Scully tried to delete the evidence and accidentally deleted his entire Twitter account.

That was bad enough. But now there’s this cleanup attempt from Frank Fahrenkopf, co-chair of the Commission on Presidential Debates:

Oh, come now.

Well, to be fair, some people are that stupid. The same people who believe Joy Reid was hacked multiple times.

That’s certainly one way to go. And it’s worked out pretty well for Joy Reid, so …

Update:

Guys, they’re really doing it. They’re really going with this:

Yes, please keep us posted!

At the very least.

Justice must be done!

