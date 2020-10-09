The sad, strange saga of Steve Scully just keeps getting better.

After getting caught appearing to coordinate with Anthony Scaramucci — which is not a great look for a guy who’s supposed to moderate the next presidential debate — Scully tried to delete the evidence and accidentally deleted his entire Twitter account.

That was bad enough. But now there’s this cleanup attempt from Frank Fahrenkopf, co-chair of the Commission on Presidential Debates:

CPD Co-Chair Frank Fahrenkopf tells @kilmeade on "The Brian Kilmeade Show" in regards to @SteveScully tweet to @Scaramucci: "He was hacked, it didn't happen." — Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) October 9, 2020

Just in- @debates co-chair Frank Fahrenkopf says debate #2 moderator Steve Scully's twitter account was hacked: "Apparently something now that's being on television and on the radio saying that… he's been talking to #Scaramucci. He was hacked. It didn't happen" — Rocco Aloe (@Rocco_FNC) October 9, 2020

Oh, come now.

Does he think everyone’s that stupid? — T (@trabreee) October 9, 2020

Well, to be fair, some people are that stupid. The same people who believe Joy Reid was hacked multiple times.

Joy Reid definitely believes him — nickoftimelyness (@HartHallHellion) October 9, 2020

Otherwise known as the “Joy Reid Defense.” — James Klann (@jdklann) October 9, 2020

Joy Reid round 2 https://t.co/HCv1VosNgf — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 9, 2020

The @JoyAnnReid hackers strike again! — Tatjana Pasalic (@Tattytats) October 9, 2020

The Joy Reid school of comms crisis management, I see. — LoLNothingMatters (@DastDn) October 9, 2020

That’s certainly one way to go. And it’s worked out pretty well for Joy Reid, so …

Better call the FBI to investigate. — Dobro (@Dobro167) October 9, 2020

Get Joy Reid's crack FBI hacker investigators on this stat! — BlackJack (@BlackJackBoGre1) October 9, 2020

Update:

Guys, they’re really doing it. They’re really going with this:

Yes, please keep us posted!

According to web archives, @SteveScully's tweet to @Scaramucci last night was sent via Twitter for iPhone The last ~20 tweets posted by Scully's account were all sent via Twitter for iPhone.https://t.co/nzvG9vcosx pic.twitter.com/RWIsKUt6qJ — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) October 9, 2020

This alone does not prove Scully wasn't hacked, as CSPAN and the CPD claimed. At the very least Scully should address this himself personally and clarify which authorities exactly are helping investigate.https://t.co/EU3VeB9cBl — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) October 9, 2020

At the very least.

We should follow-up endlessly with @CSPAN and @debates to make sure this is heavily investigated and any criminal action prosecuted. https://t.co/MVPULpg13X — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 9, 2020

Justice must be done!