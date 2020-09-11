Today is the 19th anniversary of the deadliest terrorist attack carried out on American soil. It’s a day for solemn remembrance of innocent lives lost. A day to recognize America’s triumph in recovering from an unspeakable evil.

So, naturally, there’s no shortage of media firefighters and darlings using the occasion to score the cheapest of political points against Donald Trump.

Like ABC News White House correspondent Karen Travers, citing Politico:

Ah, but where’s the fun in that?

Progressive columnist and SiriusXM radio host Dean Obeidallah isn’t about to pass up an opportunity like this:

CNN White House correspondent John Harwood:

And what 9/11 commemoration would be complete without Paul Krugman?

Feel free to skip to the end:

And let’s hear it for the Bulwark’s Charlie Sykes:

George Conway, of course:

Disgusting … and yet totally predictable.

Clearly the memo has gone out, and the media are only too eager to run with it.

Look for a lot of this today.

