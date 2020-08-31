As we approach the 19th anniversary of September 11, let us look to the Lincoln Project for a solemn commemoration of the largest terrorist attack ever carried out on American soil:

Which makes Donald Trump worse than Osama bin Laden and al Qaeda.

We don’t know what we expected from the Lincoln Project … but it was probably something like that.

These people are so principled, it hurts.

Trending

Well, that would certainly be one way to let your neighbors know that you’re deranged.

No. No it’s not.

You know, Lincoln Project et al., it’s possible to mourn the deaths of COVID19 victims without killing off every last shred of decency in the process.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 9-11al-QaedacoronavirusCOVID19Donald TrumpLincoln ProjectOsama bin LadenPandemicThe Lincoln Project