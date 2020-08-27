We tried. We searched Jake Tapper’s Twitter feed for “Democratic” and “coronavirus,” “DNC” and “coronavirus,” “convention” and “coronavirus,” but we just couldn’t find the tweet where Tapper tallied the number of coronavirus deaths during the Democratic National Convention.

Of course, the impetus for this is the widespread shock through the journalism community that the seats for President Trump’s convention speech aren’t socially distanced. He’s actually giving a speech in person, and people are showing up, and not everyone’s wearing a mask. And the worst part is, it isn’t even a Black Lives Matter protest or a rally for black trans people, so COVID-19 will have a chance to spread.

From the beginning of the GOP convention on Monday until 5 pm ET today, 3,688 people in the U.S. died from coronavirus. More than died on 9/11 — just since the convention began. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) August 28, 2020

Good lord you’ve become such a flaming partisan hack. — Michael Deppisch (@deppisch) August 28, 2020

How many died during the DNC, Jake? — Dave Spielman (@PuckheadDad) August 28, 2020

Would like to know how many died during the Dem convention. Please tell. — Anil Hanagud (@AHanagud) August 28, 2020

Henceforth in the field of mortuary science this exact period of elapsed time will be referred to as a Cuomo. — Langhorne (@_Langhorne) August 28, 2020

I can't believe how this is all @RonDeSantisFL fault for opening the beaches. — Hannibal Frost (@HannibalFrost) August 28, 2020

my God. this convention needs to be stopped before it kills again. https://t.co/fJyBQTTX2m — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) August 28, 2020

How can he connect those two things? My lord — Just a small-town girl (@that1girlMJS) August 28, 2020

Was there a figure given for deaths during the DNC convention or was this special privilege reserved for the RNC? — Jude (@Coffeeislife77) August 28, 2020

disgracing the memory of 9/11 was a nice touch — Matt (@msw141) August 28, 2020

Did no one die during the DNC? — Jason D (@iamjasond) August 28, 2020

no. COVID was on vacation. — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) August 28, 2020

I guess nobody died during the DNC convention. — Greg (@Greg47702074) August 28, 2020

Wait till Jake finds out how many seniors in nursing homes Cuomo killed. — El Risitas Fanclub (@risitasfanclub) August 28, 2020

That’s on his co-worker’s brother.

C’mon @jaketapper, you owe us the body count from the DNC! Who won? — Ottoe Dyedact (@Ottoe_Dyedact) August 28, 2020

