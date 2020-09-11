There are some tweets that should never have been tweeted in the first place … like this repugnant tweet from The Lincoln Project co-founder Ron Steslow who compared President Trump’s presidency to watching the two towers fall on 9/11.

The NIGHT BEFORE the 19th anniversary of the deadliest terror attack on American soil.

He deleted it but not before he made Siraj Hashmi’s list:

deleted, and not a bluecheck, but the List comes for all, @RonSteslow. ✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼 pic.twitter.com/twmyXsjHVk — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) September 11, 2020

Nothing says you have a principled approach like exploiting 3k+ Americans murdered by terrorists to dunk on the president on Twitter.

Lincoln Project sure can pick ’em.

the lincoln project just hires random twitter resistance morons and calls it a principled approach to modern politics. pic.twitter.com/LnzP9hmdy7 — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) September 11, 2020

Psychology.

Yikes.

How is that tweet real 🤦🏼‍♀️ — Emily Domenech (@ehdomenech) September 11, 2020

Some people are just broken beyond repair.

And the Lincoln Project wants to work with every single one of them.

*shrug*

He looks like soy — Tyler Dandrea (@tylerdandrea) September 11, 2020

These clowns are as “Republican” as AOC — Steve (@stevethib) September 11, 2020

Lincoln Project are far left idiots. — Be Smart (@artemistexas) September 11, 2020

Basically. Yup.

Lincoln Project is gonna Lincoln Project, but c’mon.

***

Related:

OMG-LOL, dude is a trainwreck! Joe Biden tells Jake Tapper Obama voters switched to Trump because they’re racist (watch)

‘A TERRIBLE question’: Trump shuts Jon Karl DOWN for asking repugnant question about Woodward interview and BOOM (watch)

DAMNING –> Sean Davis’ thread about Mueller team ‘accidentally’ wiping at LEAST 15 (!) phones before DOJ could examine them a must-read