Soooooo FYI, if you voted for Obama twice but then voted for Trump in 2016 you’re a total racist and stuff.

At least according to this ol’ fella.

Watch.

WATCH: Joe Biden says Democrats in Michigan who voted for him and Obama twice and then voted for Donald Trump are racists. pic.twitter.com/UAcjXyEW0H — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 11, 2020

Yikes.

Maybe this proves Sleepy Joe DOES need a teleprompter when answering questions.

Biden had a real opportunity here to talk about why his administration would be different from Obama’s, how he would correct the issues that may have driven Democrats to vote for Trump but instead, he pulled the race card. Not the brightest take.

This is such a stupid thing to say for Biden. Those voters were left behind by the Obama economy. Simple as that. Biden could get them back, with the right message. Calling them bigots…ain't it. https://t.co/1WQZtuFUkQ — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 11, 2020

Calling them racists ain’t it, either.

But wait, there’s more … Tapper actually asked him some tough questions.

Right? We’re shocked too.

Watch.

Okay, @jaketapper’s pause right at the end of this clip has me in tears. pic.twitter.com/KKb7V6BuzK — John Cooper (@thejcoop) September 10, 2020

It was the Republican’s fault.

No, Trump shouldn’t get credit even though it’s better.

What a disaster.

Tapper, bless him, actually interviewed him for real. Watching this though, we understand why so many others have not.

Biden is swerving into oncoming traffic sideways here just trying to stay on point. This is why he doesn't do hard interviews. https://t.co/Jbvt4nOk3S — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 10, 2020

Yup.

Michigan. Biden thinks you’re racists. — Dead Zed (@pulgalization) September 11, 2020

When was there a “dog whistle” on race from DJT. The only person I ever see blowing any dog whistles is Joe Blow and the rest of the Democrats — Phyliss Walker (@pdkwalk) September 11, 2020

Can’t believe Biden is trying the racist thing again…🙄 — Lis (@lis_bri) September 11, 2020

Doesn’t surprise me he barely knows where he is most the time. — Goldengirl (@TigerGoldengirl) September 11, 2020

Welcome to the Biden campaign.

EL OH EL.

***

