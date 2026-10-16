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Go HOME, Ana, You're DRUNK: Ana Navarro Shares How Hillary Clinton LIBERATED HER and HOOBOY (Watch)

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 16, 2026 1:30 PM
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Go HOME, Ana, You're DRUNK: Ana Navarro Shares How Hillary Clinton LIBERATED HER and HOOBOY (Watch)
Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP

Still somehow billed as the “Republican” voice on The View, Ana Navarro is out there bragging that voting for Hillary Clinton in 2016 “liberated” her from feeling chained to her party — because nothing screams principled conservatism quite like finally feeling free to vote Democrat for a decade straight. 

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Hillary freed her from being a Republican.

Alrighty then.

That's just ... weird.

The ABC panel’s token GOP-adjacent host seems mighty proud of ditching the straight-ticket R after a lifetime of it, all while continuing to cash the checks for playing the part of the dissenting “conservative” on a show that treats actual Republican voters like the enemy. 

Apparently, the real liberation was realizing she could keep the branding without any of the inconvenient principles.

Watch:

She has to know how bad this looks, yes? We get it, she absolutely has zero self-awareness and is completely tone-deaf, but this is pathetic.

She allows weak Democrats and lefties to pretend that Trump is just SO HORRIBLE that a Republican like Navarro turned her back on her entire party because she was super principled and stuff. And somehow, being so principled and trashing the Right is good for ratings; their ignorant viewers love it.

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We know, it doesn't take much to impress them. Otherwise, they wouldn't watch The View in the first place.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | REPUBLICAN PARTY

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