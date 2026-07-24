Randy Fine Putting the Senate on FAFO Notice for Not Even TRYING to Pass the SAVE Act Is GLORIOUS

Rep. Randy Fine is calling out the glaring disconnect between the House and Senate on election integrity, and frankly, it’s about time someone did.

The House has repeatedly done its job by advancing the SAVE America Act—legislation that would finally require documentary proof of U.S. citizenship to register for federal elections and photo ID to cast a ballot. Yet the Senate sits on its hands, content to let the same old excuses about “already illegal” noncitizen voting carry the day while doing precisely nothing to make enforcement realistic.

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Or, our favorite (eye roll) when Thune or Barasso or Murkowski claim they just don't have the votes!

This is pretty damn good:

We’ve now passed the SAVE America Act five times.



The Senate has passed it zero times.



If they were fighting for it, fine.



But they’re not even trying.



That’s the problem. — Congressman Randy Fine (@RepFine) July 24, 2026

The House has passed it five times.

The people want it.

What the hell is the Senate's problem?

This isn’t some fringe idea. It’s basic common sense in a country where only American citizens are supposed to decide American elections. After years of open borders, sanctuary policies, and documented cases of noncitizens slipping onto voter rolls, the status quo is a joke. Existing laws prohibit noncitizen voting, sure—but without tools to verify citizenship at registration, those laws are about as effective as a “No Trespassing” sign on an unlocked gate.

The SAVE America Act closes that gap.

It forces states to clean house using federal databases and puts real teeth into the process.

And it should already be THE LAW.

We must pass the SAVE America Act. — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) July 24, 2026

One man is ultimately responsible - @LeaderJohnThune



He has our entire nation subservient to him. — America First Conservative (@ETX_Conservatve) July 24, 2026

You can say that again. pic.twitter.com/YOUVKQdnJY — Constance Crane 🇺🇸 (@TrackingFires) July 24, 2026

Fine’s frustration is shared by plenty of conservatives who watched the House pass this multiple times only to watch the upper chamber treat it like a hot potato. If Senate leadership were serious about securing elections ahead of the midterms, they’d be forcing the issue instead of scheduling more recess and “must-pass” distractions.

Passing it five times in the House while the Senate manages zero isn’t a negotiation—it’s a signal that some folks are more worried about institutional niceties than actual results.

Voters notice when their elected officials talk tough on election security and then fold the second it requires real effort. The House has shown it can deliver. The Senate’s continued inaction isn’t strategic patience. It’s the problem. If they won’t fight for clean elections now, what exactly are they waiting for?

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Related:

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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