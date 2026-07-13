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Only Scott Jennings Could Infuriate Neera Tanden SO MUCH That She Makes This Face During CNN Debate (Vid)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:45 PM on July 13, 2026
Twitchy

Only Scott Jennings could make a Democrat like Neera Tanden this crazy.

Ok, to be fair, she probably makes this face more often than not, but the brooding sourpuss expression just cracks us up.

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Jennings, a former senior adviser to Mitch McConnell, posted a clip from his recent appearance on the network, complete with the caption emphasizing a simple truth: honesty keeps things simple.

Watch (and especially watch her face):

In the segment, Jennings recounted a roughly 17-to-20-minute phone conversation with the Kentucky senator, describing McConnell’s voice as strong and the discussion as wide-ranging — touching on Iran, Ukraine, Senate history, and even the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library. McConnell reportedly said he was feeling okay and was well enough to make the call himself.

For viewers tired of vague statements and media games, Jennings’ approach lands as refreshing. He didn’t hedge or play coy. He simply relayed what he experienced and let the facts speak. In an environment where speculation often outpaces information, that kind of directness stands out - and explains why the clip is resonating.

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Whether McConnell returns to the Senate floor soon or not, Jennings’ willingness to be straightforward about his conversation has given conservatives something concrete amid the noise. Honesty really does cut through the clutter.

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2026 ELECTIONS ICE RIOTS SCOTT JENNINGS SUSAN COLLINS

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